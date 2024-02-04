Perry police investigate threat to high school one month after school shooting

The Perry Police Department received reports from multiple concerned parents and students on Saturday that a student allegedly made a threat to the high school.

The threat was supposed to occur on Monday while school was back in session, according to a news release from the Perry Police Department on Sunday. There also was a second "concerning" photo posted to social media, the release said.

Perry police deemed both threats to be non-credible, but "officers will continue to be present at all Perry Community Schools," the release said. It did not describe the nature of the threat or photo.

A spokesperson for the school district could not immediately be reached.

The threats were made the same day a bomb threat interrupted an Iowa High School Speech Association competition in Ankeny. The threat, made on social media, also was deemed as non-credible by police.

Both came one month after the Perry school shooting occurred on Jan. 4. Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old Perry High School student, shot and killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, a student at the adjacent middle school, fatally wounded Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger and injured two other staff members and four students before taking his own life.

High school students returned to class last week, and elementary and middle school students the week prior.

