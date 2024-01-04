Perry police respond to a residence and find 2 males suffering from gunshot wounds

The Perry Police Department responded to a residence Wednesday and found to unidentified males with gunshot wounds.

Police responded about 2 p.m. to the area of Gaines Drive and Stanley Street. They found two males with gunshot wounds. One male had a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the other had gunshot wounds to both arms.

Perry police officers and firefighting units gave medical aid, then transported the by Houston County EMS to Navicent Medical Center in Macon.

It is not known whether the two were shot by someone, shot at each other. A motive for the shootings was not released.

No other details were available, including the identity or age of the two males, and the caliber of the guns.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to Detective Tayler Talley at 478-988-2825 or Tayler.Talley@perry-ga.gov or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip line at 1-877-682-7463.