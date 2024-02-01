Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce February 2024 programs

Get Yeti to Read! Children’s Winter Library Program – Dec. 1 to Feb. 29

The theme for this year's Children's Winter Reading Program is Get Yeti to Read! The fluffy, white snow monster is everywhere at the Perry Public Library, but can we get it to read? That's your child's job! Come into the library and pick up log sheets that look like game boards to track your child's reading progress throughout the winter and try to catch that sneaky yeti and get it to read. Each time you turn in a log sheet, you get a small prize, another log sheet, and an entry for one of several yeti-themed grand prizes. The program is for babies through children in fifth grade. There will also be one winter-themed family program held each month this winter. More details will be available when you register for the winter reading program. Register online or in person today.

Get Yeti to Read! Teen Winter Library Program – Dec. 1 to Feb. 29

The theme for this year's Teen Winter Reading Program is Get Yeti to Read! The white snow monster is hiding at the Perry Public Library and it's your job to coax it out. Turn in a book review for each book you read this winter. For every five book reviews you turn in, you will get a free book, more blank book reviews, and an entry for one of several yeti-themed grand prizes. The program is for youth in middle and high school. More details will be available when you register for the winter reading program. Register online or in person today.

Adult Winter Library Program: Get Yeti to Read! – Dec. 1 to Feb. 29

Join our Adult Winter Library Program and get rewarded for cozying up with a hot beverage and a good book this winter! Participating is simple: Register in person or online at www.perry.lib.ia.us, then begin reading. Each book you read gets you one entry into our weekly gift card and book light drawings, plus one entry into our grand prize drawing of a Kindle Fire and a Perry Public Library Swag Bag. You can also complete our Color-Coded Reading Challenge to get five extra entries into the Grand Prize Drawing. Register online or in person today.

February Grab and Go Adult Craft – Free DIY Secret Message Valentine Kit

Create secret messages of love and friendship for the special people in your life with our free Secret Message Valentine Kit! Adult patrons can bring home one Free DIY Secret Valentine Kit from the Perry Public Library in February. This craft kit includes materials and instructions for making two secret valentines. This February Craft is free, courtesy of the Perry Public Library, and available while supplies last. For questions, call 515-465-3569.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Presents: Bicycle History – Feb. 1-26

Take a walk through the history of the bicycle; from the first patented invention to today’s modern version. This free exhibit will include bikes, pictures, documents, memorabilia, and a timeline for you to follow, plus a short history of the bicycle helmet. Lastly, a Perry bike exhibit would not be complete without a history of the famous BRR ride. Don’t miss our tour through the last 46 years of Perry’s bicycle history this February! The Winter Carnegie Library hours are as follows: Sunday and Monday – Closed. Tuesday and Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, call 515-465-7713.

Wee Wonders Storytime Thursday (Birth to 24 Months): Alphabet Soup – Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Our Wee Wonders program for babies birth to 24 months will meet from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Thursdays. Wee Wonders is an early literacy lapsit program for babies from birth through 24 months. We sing songs and rhymes, read simple books, do fingerplays, bounces, and incorporate motor skills with shakers and scarves. There is a period of social play at the end of each program. Each participating baby also gets a free board book every time they come to the program. The group meets on Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. This is a free program, but registration is required. To register, visit the library, go online, call 515-465-3569, or email lpieper@perry.lib.ia.us.

Chess Club at the Library – Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Local chess instructor David Oliveira is partnering with the Perry Public Library to teach, mentor, and play chess with players of all ages and experience levels. Whether you are new to chess or looking for a challenging game, mark your Thursday evenings in February for chess instruction and walk-in play at the Library. Students, grades K-12, will meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m., in the Library Board Room. Chess players of all ages are then welcome to meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m., also in the Board Room, for instruction or competition. David Oliveira leads the group meetings and also offers chess instruction by individual appointments as part of the library program. Call the library for more information or to arrange a time at 515-465-3569.

Yeti Scramble Scavenger Hunt for Children – Feb. 5-11

As part of Bring Your Child to the Library month and the Get Yeti to Read Winter Program, children ages 5-10 are invited to participate in a Yeti Scramble Scavenger Hunt. To participate, look for images of yetis around the library and write down the letters on the yetis. Unscramble the letters to reveal the answer to a question about our yeti and win a prize! The scavenger hunt will be available during regular library hours on Monday, Feb. 5 through Saturday, Feb. 11. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or come to the library.

Salvation Army Mobile Services Center – Feb. 5 (Weather Permitting)

The Salvation Army Mobile Services Center will come to the Perry Public Library on Monday, Feb. 5 (weather permitting) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a break for lunch. This free service, provided by the Salvation Army, will be located in the library's south parking lot. The Salvation Army helps with rent, utilities, gas, personal care items, food, and other information. For more specific information about services offered, contact the Salvation Army directly at 515-282-3599. This is a free service and no registration is required.

We Have Issues (YA Book Club for Everyone) – Feb. 5

We Have Issues: A YA Book Club for Everyone is a fun, laid-back book club where we enjoy reading and discussing the often-dramatic world of YA literature. We love exploring timely issues and you don't have to be a teen/young adult to come. The We Have Issues Book Club meets the first Monday of each month from 6-7 p.m. in the Library Board Room. For February’s book, participants will discuss "Take Me with You When You Go" by David Levithan and Jennifer Nivan, “a story of hope, siblinghood, and finding your home in the people who matter most.” Join discussion leader Jessica on Feb. 5 to discuss this highly recommended book. Interested adults and teens may join the group for free at any time and no registration is required. Books may be purchased in advance for a small fee from the library or borrowed with your Perry Public Library card. For more information, go online, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Evening Family Storytime: Bring Your Child to the Library Month – Feb. 5, 12, 26

Families are invited to join us for our new evening storytime on Monday evenings from 6:30-7:15 p.m. These storytimes are geared toward youth ages 2-5 but all ages are invited. Wear your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal! Miss Laura will read fun books, sing silly songs with scarves, and offer a simple craft. This is a great way to bond with your child and get in some literacy activities if you are unable to attend our daytime storytimes. Evening Family Storytime will meet on Feb. 5, 12, and 26, but the library will be closed for President’s Day on Feb. 19. Families are welcome to attend this event for free and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Toddler Time Tuesday Storytime (2 and 3-Year-Olds): Alphabet Soup – Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27

There’s nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold day! And this soup is full of letters! Our storytime theme for February is Alphabet Soup and we will focus on letter recognition and pronunciation through fun books, activities, and songs. This storytime is geared toward toddlers ages 2 to 3. Toddler Time meets on Tuesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. The group meets on Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27. This is a free program, but registration is required. To register, visit the library, go online, call 515-465-3569, or email lpieper@perry.lib.ia.us.

Fun with Fours and Fives Wednesday Storytime (4 and 5-Year-Olds): Alphabet Soup – Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28

There’s nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a cold day! And this soup is full of letters! Our storytime theme for February is Alphabet Soup and we will focus on letter recognition and pronunciation through fun books, activities, and songs. This storytime is for preschool-age children, ages 4 and 5. Fun with Fours and Fives meets on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:15 a.m. The group meets on Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28. This is a free program, but registration is required. To register, visit the library, go online, call 515-465-3569, or email lpieper@perry.lib.ia.us.

Fresh Conversations with Aging Resources of Central Iowa: Healthy Fats and Special Guest from HeartCorps – Feb. 7

Fresh Conversations is a free nutrition and physical education program for ages 60+. The program offers practical tips and sensible solutions to everyday problems that get in the way of doing what most people want to do: eat well and live well! Fresh Conversations is also an opportunity to connect with other adults for a friendly group discussion. We will meet to discuss healthy fats, plus try a tasty recipe from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the Perry Public Library Community Room. We will also have a special guest after our meeting: Ryann from HeartCorps will discuss blood pressure monitoring and upcoming partnerships with the library around heart health. This is a monthly, free event held the first Wednesday of each month for adults ages 60+ and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

WOW! Wednesdays Robots (K-2nd Grades): Iowa Heart Foundation – Feb. 7

WOW! Wednesdays are early-out STEM-related activity times for elementary students at the Library! Children in Kindergarten through second grade are invited to attend WOW! Wednesdays Robots from 3-4 p.m. on the FIRST Wednesday of the month. On Feb. 7, the Robots will have a special guest lead an activity from the Iowa Heart Foundation. This includes interactive activities that introduce how the heart works, how to create a heart-healthy snack, and worksheets that include a coloring page, crossword, and word search all focused on the heart. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Snow Dragon Scavenger Hunt for Tweens & Teens – Feb. 12-18

Teens ages 11-18 are invited to participate in a challenging snow dragon-themed scavenger hunt during the week of Feb. 12-18. Use ciphers, cryptograms, Morse Code, and more to solve the riddle of the snow dragon and earn a prize! The scavenger hunt will be available during regular library hours on Monday, Feb. 12 through Saturday, Feb. 18. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Presents: A Latvian Afternoon Tea – Feb. 12

Our afternoon tea at the Carnegie Library Museum returns in February with a Latvian tea experience. Host Trista is honoring her much-loved exchange student with a traditional Latvian afternoon tea made of rye bread and smoked salmon sandwiches, vegetable tarts, caraway buns, and shortbread cookies. Join us from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 for a lovely afternoon of tea and friendship. Tickets are $15 and are available at the Perry Public Library and the Carnegie Library Museum. Tickets are limited and available while supplies last. For more information, visit the library or call 515-465-7713.

Palentine’s Day Party – Feb. 13

Teens in middle school and high school are invited to come enjoy a day of pampering at the Perry Public Library at our Palentine's Day Party! From 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, we will celebrate friendship by making shower bombs and other fun goodies while we paint our nails - feel free to bring your own nail polish and nail kits. There will also be waffles with whipped cream and sprinkles (a nod to the famous Galentine’s Day treat)! Registration is required; the deadline to sign up is Monday, Feb. 12. Scan the QR code on any flyer, register online, or call the library at 515-465-3569 or talk with a librarian to sign up.

WOW! Wednesdays Rockets (3-5th Grades): Iowa Heart Foundation – Feb. 14

WOW! Wednesdays are early-out STEM-related activity times for elementary students at the Library! Children in third through fifth grades are invited to attend WOW! Wednesdays Rockets from 3-4 p.m. on the SECOND Wednesday of the month. For Feb. 14, the Rockets will have a special guest lead an activity from the Iowa Heart Foundation. This includes interactive activities that introduce how the heart works, how to create a heart-healthy snack, and worksheets that include a coloring page, crossword, and word search all focused on the heart. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Monthly Book Club – Feb. 16

Join our Monthly Book Club in February as we follow private investigator Erika Krouse through her riveting investigation of sexual assault by football players on a college campus. Krouse’s book, "Tell Me Everything," is part memoir and part literary true crime. Join us from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the Library Community Room to discuss this month’s book. Plus, grab a list of our 2024 reads and mark your calendars for the third Tuesday of each month. Everyone interested is invited to join the discussion and participation is free. Books may be purchased in advance for a small fee from the library or borrowed with your Perry Public Library card. For more information, go online, call 515-465-3569, or come to the library.

Paper Crafting with Kathy: St. Patrick’s Day and Easter Cards – Feb. 17

Prepare for St. Patrick’s Day and Easter with our February paper crafting class! Join Kathy for a series of monthly how-to workshops featuring different paper crafting techniques and creative designs for making greeting cards. The craft series will be held one Saturday each month. We will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 in the Library Community Room. The class is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Registration closes on Feb. 14. All materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own supplies. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or ask a librarian.

Saturday Crafternoons – Feb. 17

Are you looking for a quiet, community space to craft? Then, we have the perfect Saturday event for you! The Perry Public Library welcomes crafters and do-it-yourselfers to our dedicated makerspace – now following Paper Crafting with Kathy. You bring your ideas and supplies and we’ll supply the crafting space. Saturday Crafternoons last from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room and offer a free community space to work on projects in a comfortable environment. Plan your next work session for Saturday, Feb. 17, at the library. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and everyone is invited. No reservations and no charge! For more information, visit the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Calming Crafts: STEM Library Program with ISU Extension and Outreach in Dallas County (K – 5th) – Feb. 21

The next program in the ISU Extension youth STEM series Calming Crafts. Youth will discuss mindfulness and create their own stress balls and calming jars. The Perry Public Library is partnering with ISU Extension and Outreach in Dallas County for an exciting new monthly early-out STEM program that will meet from 3-4 p.m. on third Wednesdays. The ISU Extension Library STEM program is for kindergartners through fifth graders and will include a snack, literacy activity, and hands-on STEM experiments. Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 21, for Calming Crafts. Registration is required for this program by Feb. 12. Register online at www.perry.lib.ia.us, in person, or call the library for more information at 515-465-3569. *Please note that this is separate from our current WOW Wednesday programming.

Tween Zone (3rd – 6th): Yeti Fleece Tie Pillow Craft – Feb. 23

This month's Tween Zone will feature a yeti fleece tie pillow craft. Tween Zone is for youth in 3rd through 6th grades to come hang out, do the monthly craft, color, make their own inventions using our Maker Space Cart, play board games, and play games with our BEAM projector (if space and time permit). Join us from 4-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 for our Yeti-themed Tween Zone. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

February Craft Club: Special Evening Paper Crafting with Kathy: Stepper Surprise Box – Feb. 26

Our paper crafting guru, Kathy, will host a special February Craft Club this month. Participants will learn how to make adorable stepper surprise boxes. These unique cards open up to reveal small gift boxes and are sure to delight! We will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26 in the Library Community Room. The class is free, but space is limited and registration is required. Registration closes on Feb. 19. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or ask a librarian.

Bluey Party – Feb. 28

Wackadoo! Come to Perry Public Library's Bluey Party for all things Bluey, including crafts and games like “Keepy Uppy” and “Magic Asparagus!” We’ll celebrate from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the Library Community Room. No registration is required. The party is for ages 2-8. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

