Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce December 2023 programs

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Presents: The 9th Annual Festival of Trees – Nov. 18 to Dec. 30

Welcome in the holidays with the 9th Annual Festival of Trees! This November and December, the Carnegie Library Museum will transform into a magical, winter wonderland. Beautifully decorated, themed trees and festive displays installed by individuals, businesses, and organizations, will adorn the Carnegie. Prepare to be dazzled by colorful lights and festive décor, then cast votes for your favorites. Enjoy the magical atmosphere all season long at this free event during open Carnegie Museum hours from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. The Winter Carnegie Library hours are as follows: Sunday and Monday – Closed. Tuesday and Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 9th Annual Festival of Trees kicks off during special hours on Friday, Nov. 24, for the Perry Lighted Parade from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum at 515-465-7713.

Get Yeti to Read! Children’s Winter Library Program – Dec. 1 to Feb. 29

The theme for this year's Children's Winter Reading Program is Get Yeti to Read! The fluffy, white snow monster is everywhere at the Perry Public Library, but can we get it to read? That's your child's job! Come into the library and pick up log sheets that look like game boards to track your child's reading progress throughout the winter and try to catch that sneaky yeti and get it to read. Each time you turn in a log sheet, you get a small prize, another log sheet, and an entry for one of several yeti-themed grand prizes. The program is for babies through children in fifth grade. There will also be one winter-themed family program held each month this winter. More details will be available when you register for the winter reading program. Registration begins Dec. 1, online and in-person.

Get Yeti to Read! Teen Winter Library Program – Dec. 1 to Feb. 29

The theme for this year's Teen Winter Reading Program is Get Yeti to Read! The white snow monster is hiding at the Perry Public Library and it's your job to coax it out. Turn in a book review for each book you read this winter. For every five book reviews you turn in, you will get a free book, more blank book reviews, and an entry for one of several yeti-themed grand prizes. The program is for youth in middle and high school. More details will be available when you register for the winter reading program. Registration begins Dec. 1, online and in-person.

December Grab and Go Adult Craft – Free DIY New Year Reading Journal

Start 2024 with a fun, one-of-a-kind DIY New Year Reading Journal. We’ll supply the journal cover, paper, adhesive, and stickers – you add your own style and creativity. Adult patrons can bring home one Free DIY New Year Reading Journal Craft Kit from the Perry Public Library. This craft kit includes materials and instructions for making one journal. This December Craft is free, courtesy of the Perry Public Library, and available while supplies last. For questions, call 515-465-3569.

Adult Winter Library Program: Like Summer…Only Cooler! – Dec. 1 to Feb. 29

Join our Adult Winter Library Program and get rewarded for cozying up with a hot beverage and a good book this winter! Participating is simple: Register in person or online, then begin reading. Each book you read gets you one entry into our weekly gift card and book light drawings, plus one entry into our grand prize drawing of a Kindle Fire and a Perry Public Library Swag Bag! You can also complete our Color Coded Reading Challenge to get five extra entries into the Grand Prize Drawing. We’ll start off the Adult Winter Library Program with an awesome Game On! Afternoon on Saturday, Dec. 2. Registration for the free Adult Winter Library Program begins on Dec. 1. For more information, come to the library, visit www.perry.lib.ia.us, or call 515-465-3569.

Adult Winter Library Program Game On! Afternoon – Dec. 2

We had so much fun at our Summer Library Program Game Night, that we’ve decided to bring back games for our Adult Winter Library Program! Come to the library from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 to enjoy a winter afternoon of games, friendship, and fun. We will have one area set up with board game choices and another with an array of card games to pick from. Grab a friend (or two or three) and join us for some free, friendly competition during our Game On! Afternoon! This is a free event for patrons 18+ and no registration is required. For more information, come to the library, or call 515-465-3569.

Salvation Army Mobile Services Center – Dec. 4

The Salvation Army Mobile Services Center will visit the Perry Public Library on a special December date. Visit the Mobile Services Center between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, allowing for a break for lunch. This free service will be located in the library's south parking lot. The Salvation Army helps with rent, utilities, gas, personal care items, food, and other information. The Mobile Services Center will be at the library on Dec. 4 and then return to the regularly scheduled times for the new year. For more specific information about services offered, contact the Salvation Army at 515-282-3599. This is a free service and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or visit the library.

We Have Issues (YA Book Club for Everyone) – Dec. 4

We Have Issues: A YA Book Club for Everyone is a fun, laid-back book club where we enjoy reading and discussing the often-dramatic world of YA literature. We love exploring timely issues and you don't have to be a teen/young adult to come. Our club meets from 6-7 p.m. every first Monday in the Library Community Room. Discussion leader Jessica chose this month’s selection, "A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow" by Laura Taylor Namey, to take a break from more serious topics and enjoy a more light-hearted read. Not to worry, though, there’ll be plenty of drama to discuss! Interested adults and teens may join the group at any time, but registration is required. Books are available at the library for a small fee for registrants. Register online, in person, or call the library for more information at 515-465-3569.

Toddler Time Tuesday Storytime (2 and 3-Year-Olds): Holiday Traditions Around the World – Dec. 5

This storytime is geared toward toddlers ages 2 to 3. On Tuesday, Dec. 5, we will finish our celebration of the holiday season with books, songs, activities, and crafts focusing on the Jewish holiday Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African-American culture. Toddler Time meets from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. This is a free program, but registration is required. To register, visit the library, go online, call 515-465-3569, or email lpieper@perry.lib.ia.us.

Tween Zone: Holiday-Themed Craft – Dec. 5

Tween Zone is a new program for "tweens," ages 8 through 12, from 4-5 p.m. on the FIRST Tuesday of the month. Miss Laura will have a craft for anyone interested, and participants can also tinker with our Maker Space Cart, play with our Beam projector, play board games, play with our Wii console, color coloring pages, or just sit and hang out. Tween Zone will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and this month’s craft will be holiday-themed. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Fun with Fours and Fives Wednesday Storytime (4 and 5-Year-Olds): Holiday Traditions Around the World – Dec. 6

This storytime is for preschool-age children, ages 4-5. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, we will finish our celebration of the holiday season with books, songs, activities, and crafts focusing on the Jewish holiday Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African-American culture. This is a free program, but registration is required. To register, visit the library, go online, call 515-465-3569, or email lpieper@perry.lib.ia.us.

Fresh Conversations with Aging Resources of Central Iowa: Blood Pressure - Dec. 6

Fresh Conversations is a free nutrition and physical education program for ages 60+. The program offers practical tips and sensible solutions to everyday problems that get in the way of doing what most people want to do: eat well and live well! Fresh Conversations is also an opportunity to connect with other adults for a friendly group discussion. We will meet to discuss blood pressure, plus try a tasty recipe from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the Library Community Room. This is a monthly, free event held the first Wednesday of each month for ages 60+ and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.

WOW! Wednesdays Robots (K-2nd Grades): Christmas Fizzy Paints Experiment and Wiggle Bots – Dec. 6

WOW! Wednesdays are early-out STEM-related activity times for elementary students at the library. Children in kindergarten through second grade are invited to attend WOW! Wednesdays Robots from 3-4 p.m. on the FIRST Wednesday of the month. For Dec. 6, the Robots will be experimenting with Christmas Fizzy Paints and creating Maker Space Wiggle Bots with Miss Laura. We are also excited to incorporate our new Maker Space Cart during WOW! Wednesdays! Kids can tinker around or participate in challenges to build things with items from the cart. Miss Laura will present a different science experiment each month, and there will be LEGOs, Snap Circuits, and other activities. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Fall Wee Wonders Storytime Thursday (Birth to 24 Months): Holiday Traditions Around the World – Dec. 7

Our Wee Wonders program for babies birth to 2024 will meet from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. We will explore holiday traditions around the world in a fun and engaging way. Wee Wonders is an early literacy lapsit program for babies from birth through 24 months. We sing songs and rhymes, read simple books, do fingerplays, bounces, and incorporate motor skills with shakers and scarves. There is a period of social play at the end of each program. Each participating baby also gets a free board book every time they come to the program. To register, visit the library, go online, call 515-465-3569, or email lpieper@perry.lib.ia.us.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Presents: El Novena Edición Annual Festival De Arboles Noche Latina (The Festival of Trees Latino Night) – Dec. 7

Join us for a special night of extended hours on Thursday, Dec. 7 for el Novena Edición Annual Festival De Arboles Noche Latina (The Festival of Trees Latino Night). Latino Night is free and open to the public from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum at 515-465-7713.

Chess Club at the Library – Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29

Local chess instructor David Oliveira is partnering with the Perry Public Library to teach, mentor, and play chess with players of all ages and experience levels. Whether you are new to chess or looking for a challenging game, mark your Thursday evenings in December for chess instruction and walk-in at the library. Students, grades K-12, will meet from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Library Board Room. Chess players of all ages are then welcome to meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m., also in the Board Room, for instruction or competition. David Oliveira leads the group meetings and also offers chess instruction by individual appointments as part of the library program. Call the library for more information or to arrange a time at 515-465-3569.

Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum Presents: A Festival of Trees Tour of Teas – Dec. 10

This holiday season, you are cordially invited to the Festival of Trees Tour of Teas at the Carnegie Library Museum. On Sunday, Dec. 10, Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will host three tours; beginning at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a tour of the Perry Carnegie, lit up with unique Festival of Trees displays. Each area will also feature a different holiday tea and treat for guests to enjoy as they move through the museum. Tickets will be available at the Perry Public Library and the Carnegie Library Museum for $10 per person. Mark your calendars for this one-of-a-kind event and join us on Dec. 10 for the Festival of Trees Tour of Teas! For questions or to learn more, visit the Carnegie Library Museum or call 515-465-7713.

WOW! Wednesdays Rockets (3rd-5th Grades): Christmas Tree Salt Circuit Experiment and Straw Rockets – Dec. 13

WOW! Wednesdays are early-out STEM-related activity times for elementary students at the Library! Children in third through fifth grade are invited to attend WOW! Wednesdays from 3-4 p.m. on the SECOND Wednesday of the month. For Dec. 13, the Rockets will be experimenting with Christmas Tree Salt Circuits and creating Maker Space Straw Rockets with Miss Laura. We are also excited to incorporate our new Maker Space Cart during WOW! Wednesdays! Kids can tinker around or participate in challenges to build things with items from the cart. Miss Laura will present a different science experiment each month, and there will be LEGOs, Snap Circuits, and other activities. This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Family Holiday Cookie Decorating Party – Dec. 18

Families are invited to come together and decorate holiday cookies any way they like at the Perry Public Library's Family Holiday Cookie Decorating Party from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. Toddlers through grandparents - and teens too! - are welcome to design the perfect holiday cookie. Enjoy some family time and sign up for our Winter Reading Programs while you are here! This is a free activity and no registration is required. For more information, call 515-465.3569, or visit the library.

Marvelous Marshmallows: STEM Library Program with ISU Extension and Outreach in Dallas County – Dec. 20

If you were ever told not to play with your food, now is your chance to play games with marshmallows! On Dec. 20, ISU will bring their monthly STEM program; this time focusing on the science of marshmallows. The Perry Public Library is partnering with ISU Extension and Outreach in Dallas County for an exciting new monthly early-out STEM program that will meet from 3-4 p.m. on third Wednesdays. The ISU Extension Library STEM program is for kindergartners through fifth graders and will include a snack, literacy activity, and hands-on STEM experiments. Join us on Dec. 20 to learn about marshmallows’ connection to Iowa, while having fun with the tasty treat. Registration is required for this program by Dec. 13. Register online, in person, or call the library for more information at 515-465-3569. *Please note that this is separate from our current WOW Wednesday programming.

Monthly Book Club – Dec. 19

Our December Monthly Book Club will tackle a book authored by founding father Benjamin Franklin. This book was historically banned in schools across the country and sanitized by both publishers and Franklin’s own grandson to keep it in print. Join us from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in the Library Community Room to discuss Franklin’s famous memoir. Everyone interested is invited to join the discussion, but registration is required. Register online, by phone at 515-465-3569, or in person.

Holiday Closings – Dec. 24 and 25

The Perry Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

December Craft Club: Make Your Own Candle – Dec. 18

This December, create your own candle from the inside out. You will be able to choose your own scent or blend two or more together to create a new scent! Then, decorate the outside as a holiday decoration or for everyday use. The December Craft Club will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. All are welcome, but space is limited and registration is required. A $5 materials fee is due at the time of registration to reserve your spot. Please register by Wednesday, Dec. 13. To register, visit the library. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or ask a librarian.

Paper Crafting with Kathy: Winter-Themed and Thank-You Cards – Dec. 30

Join paper crafting enthusiast Kathy Miller for a series of monthly how-to workshops featuring different paper crafting techniques and creative designs for making greeting cards. The craft series will be held one Saturday each month. For this month’s holiday class, we will meet from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the Library Community Room. We will focus on winter-themed and personalized thank-you cards. There is a $5 materials fee for the program and payment is required for registration. Registration closes on Dec. 16. All materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own supplies. For more information, call 515-465-3569, or ask a librarian.

Saturday Crafternoons – Dec. 30

Are you looking for a quiet, community space to craft? Then, we have the perfect Saturday event for you! The Perry Public Library welcomes crafters and do-it-yourselfers to our dedicated makerspace – now following Paper Crafting with Kathy. You bring your ideas and supplies and we’ll supply the crafting space. Saturday Crafternoons last from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the Library Community Room and offer a free community space to work on projects in a comfortable environment. Plan your next work session for Saturday, Dec. 30, at the library. Tables are available on a first come, first-served basis, and everyone is invited. No reservations and no charge! For more information, visit or call the library at 515-465-3569.

Holiday Closings – Jan. 1

The Perry Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library Museum announce December programs