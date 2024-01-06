When will Perry schools reopen? Superintendent gives an update

Perry High School students will not return to classes at their shooting-stricken school next week, Perry schools Superintendent Clark Wicks said Friday during a news conference at the city's Hotel Pattee.

Perry Mayor Dirk Cavanaugh and Stacey Warren, a clinical social worker with Heartland Area Education Agency, joined Wicks.

“As we focus on supporting our students and faculty, the most important question we have to answer is when school will open again. There will be no classes for high school students all next week,” Wicks said.

Perry schools Superintendent Clark Wicks speaks during a news conference Friday at the Hotel Pattee in Perry.

He that students at the district's elementary school and the middle school, which shares its campus with the high school, will not resume classes until next Friday, Jan. 12, at the earliest.

More: 11-year-old boy identified as victim in Perry High School shooting that wounded 8

"If there are any changes, we will share with parents and guardians and on our school website,” he said.

While the schools are closed, Wicks said the district will be offering grab-and-go lunch service at Perry Elementary School each day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

'Extraordinary, difficult couple of days for everyone involved'

When asked by a reporter about any record of school discipline regarding the shooter, Dylan Butler, in recent years, Wicks declined to comment.

“I appreciate your question, but I’m not going to get into specific names or specific incidences with any individuals during this time,” Wicks said.

More: Trump comments on Perry shootings at Iowa Caucuses event

"I recognize that this has been an extraordinary, difficult couple of days for everyone involved," he said. "We have students and staff who have been directly affected, whether they were in the building yesterday, on the way to school or connected to the district in any way. There are undoubtedly thousands more who were shocked and saddened when they heard the news.

"Here’s what I want you to know: At Perry Community Schools, we are committed to taking care of our students, we are focused on supporting those who have been affected and focusing on healing for everyone in our community going forward."

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Reopening dates for Perry schools remain uncertain after shootings