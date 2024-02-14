Perry students won't have to make up school days lost after high school shootings

Perry students will not need to make up the roughly three to four weeks of classes they missed following Jan. 4 fatal shootings at the high school, Superintendent Clark Wicks told the Perry School Board on Monday.

Iowa law requires schools to provide at least 180 days, or 1,080 hours, of instruction each school year. Wicks said the state has waived that requirement for the Perry district.

The schools were shut down in the wake of the shootings, which occurred as students were at breakfast in the high school cafeteria, preparing to resume classes after the winter break. Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old Perry High student, killed Ahmir Jolliff, 11, a student at the adjacent middle school, fatally wounded Perry High Principal Dan Marburger and wounded two other staff members and four students before taking his own life.

School resumed on Jan. 24 at the elementary, Jan. 25 at the middle school and Jan. 31 at the high school.

“Because we missed quite a few days since Jan. 4, we asked the state department of education for a waiver so that we could move forward with our calendar and give everyone the expectation of when school would be getting out,” Wicks said after the meeting.

Graduation date remains unchanged

Though the district will not need to make up the missed days, it will have to make up any snow days moving forward, Wicks said.

The high school senior schedule will remain unchanged, with the last day of school on May 22 and graduation on May 26. The last day of school for other students is currently set for May 29.

“The calendar is a big deal because people need to know ‘OK, are we going to be making up these three weeks?’ Fortunately, that’s not the case,” Wicks said. “We’re very thankful of the state department of education.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry won't have to make up for post-shootings school closures