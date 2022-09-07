Perry Township and Akron Police find juvenile after possible abduction

PERRY TWP. ‒ Investigators from the Perry Township and Akron Police departments are looking into a possible abduction involving a juvenile.

According to police, the juvenile was reportedly taken around 5:20 p.m. Sunday from the 4000 block of Lincoln Way E.

The juvenile was later found unharmed in Akron, with the assistance of the Akron City Police, but no other details, including the child's age, have been made available.

Perry Township Interim Police Chief Chad Guist said in a news release Wednesday that an investigative team responded to the location to begin the investigation with the primary goal of locating the juvenile unharmed.

"I would like to stress that during the course of this investigation, the investigators determined this to be an isolated incident," Guist said as he continued on by thanking the Akron Police Department and his own officers for their rapid response.

The Repository has requested the initial police report or other public records tied to the incident.

"This case remains under investigation and if anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Paciorek at 330-478-5121," Guist said.

