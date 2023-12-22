Perry Township improved roads, park in 2023

Dec. 22—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities, agencies and school districts experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.

Perry Township trustees kept a promise in 2023 to complete some significant road resurfacing projects.

"2023 was planned as the 'year of paving' for Perry Township, and it was," Township Trustee Robert Dawson said.

Dawson provided a report that highlighted Perry Township government's major accomplishments in 2023 and top goals for 2024.

When it came to upgrading streets, the township spent $1.4 million to resurface the majority of Shepard Road; Casa Bella Drive; Villa Place; and Larchview Drive.

"Funding for the work came from the township's 2.9-mill road levy, an Ohio Public Works Commission matching grant and low-interest funds borrowed from the Ohio Department of Transportation State Infrastructure Bank," Dawson said.

Other noteworthy achievements in 2023 included:

—Enhancements were made at Perry Township Park. Upgrades to the park's baseball fields and playground were completed with the final allocations that Perry Township received from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

—The township Service Department received a new 2024 Chassis 355HP Mack Truck road and plow unit.

—Preliminary site and dirt work were performed for a fitness and educational trail on an undeveloped portion of Perry Township Park. The entrance for the trail will be on Parmly Road, just west of the soccer field.

"The monies for this project were allocated from the state's Capital Budget through Ohio Department of Natural Resources, with support from state Rep. Jamie Callender and state Sen. Jerry Cirino," Dawson said.

—A groundbreaking ceremony took place Dec. 7 for a new building in the township that will serve as an office and warehouse for a roofing company.

RJK Roofing Solutions, which currently is based in Willoughby, will build its new headquarters on a 20-acre section of an 88-acre vacant property owned by the Perry Joint Economic Development District.

RJK purchased the land for its new structure from the Perry JEDD for $235,520. The company will construct a building consisting of a 25,000-square-foot warehouse and 5,000 feet of office space.

Overall cost of the project is about $2.5 million, said RJK President and owner Jamie Kirkland. His goal is to have the building completed by late summer.

—Additional patrolling provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in the township was a big focus in 2023. This program, which started in 2021, was fully funded by a combination of township American Rescue Plan Act funds and a Lake County COPS Grant.

Township trustees and Lake County commissioners signed a contract ensuring that at least one sheriff's deputy would continuously patrol the township.

However, the enhanced level of protection will end Dec. 31. That's because Perry Township voters rejected a levy in the Nov. 7 election that would have generated revenue for matching funds needed to keep the program going.

Before to the election, trustees said that the levy was essential because ARPA funds would not be available beyond 2023 to use as matching funds for the Lake County COPS Grant.

Looking ahead to 2024, township trustees are aiming to pave more streets in the community.

"As the year's fiscal appropriations are being finalized, the numbers are being crunched with the intent of setting aside an additional $400,000 for street resurfacing," Dawson said. "All paving projects are prioritized based on the township's pavement analysis performed by an independent engineer and as funds are available."

A proposed infrastructure project in the township also will be a high priority for the Perry Joint Economic Development District in 2024.

Dawson, who is also chairman of the Perry JEDD Board, said the JEDD is in final planning stages for a project to bring a sewer to the industrial zoned land on the corner of Clark and Perry Park roads.

"This is a substantial project which includes sewer lines on Perry Park Road with a necessary pumping station and discharge lines down Clark Road," he said. "If approved, this will be a jointly funded effort utilizing JEDD funds and matching ARPA money through the Lake County commissioners."

Part of this same site is where RJK Roofing Solutions is constructing its new headquarters.

Another project to enhance Township Park also might start in 2024. Drawings have been completed for an expansion of the park's restrooms, including Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.

"The township intends to request Community Development Block Grant funds when the 2024 application window opens in late spring," Dawson said. "If funded, work could begin in the fall of 2024 and be completed for the 2025 season."

Also next year, it's anticipated that the township Zoning Commission will start reviewing and updating the community's comprehensive zoning plan, Dawson said.

Finally, 2024 also will bring about some key changes in the roster of Perry's government leaders.

Rick Amos will retire on Dec. 31 as a township trustee, a role that he's held for 20 years. He decided not to seek another term in the Nov. 7 election.

"The width and breadth of Mr. Amos' knowledge of the township and overall Perry community is unparalleled," said Dawson, who is expected to succeed him as trustee board chairman.

Prior to becoming a township trustee, Amos was a member of the Perry School Board from 1990 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Christine Page, who has served for 31 years as township fiscal officer, won election in November to the trustee seat being vacated by Amos.

Stephanie Parker will become the township's new fiscal officer starting in 2024. She ran unopposed for that seat on the November ballot.