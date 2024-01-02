Perry Township man facing murder charge after Akron woman found dead in front yard

PERRY TWP. ‒ A 47-year-old township resident is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of an Akron woman who died at his home early on New Year's Day.

Lee R. Greenwalt was arraigned Tuesday in Massillon Municipal Court, where Judge Edward J. Elum set bail at $250,000. The defendant could be released from the Stark County Jail by posting the entire amount in cash or paying 10% for a bond.

Greenwalt is also charged with committing felonious assault against the victim, 48-year-old Leah Zweidinger of Akron.

The defendant did not enter a plea to the felonious assault and murder charges during his initial court appearance Tuesday. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on those charges Jan. 12.

Perry Township Police Chief Bryan D. Taylor said police were called to Greenwalt's home in the 3600 block of Briardale Drive NW for a domestic disturbance at 12:15 a.m.

"Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive female in the front yard," Taylor said in a press release. "It was determined that she was deceased. The suspect was immediately taken into custody and booked into the Stark County jail.

"No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation."

Harry Campbell, the Stark County coroner's chief investigator, said information about the cause and manner of death would not be released for the same reason.

Zweidinger was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m.

Lee Greenwalt's arrest details

Greerwalt pleaded not guilty in Massillon Municpal Court on Tuesday to six charges related to his arrest. He is charged with two counts each of assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

In a complaint filed in municipal court, Perry police allege that Greenwalt:

Kicked a township firefighter medic in the thigh while the victim was helping officers put Greenwalt in the back of a police car.

Resisted arrest by pulling away from officers and causing a handcuff to come off of his wrist; tensed up and struggled to pull away as a second pair of handcuffs was placed on him.

Obstructed and delayed an officer's performance by actively pulling and pushing away from officers as he was being placed in the rear of a police car.

Kicked at officers and medics and used his feet to push, preventing the doors to from closing.

Created a risk of physical harm to himself, officers and medics.

Campbell said the victim's body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The investigator said a neighbor called 911 around 12:15 a.m. to report an altercation at the home.

Neighbors react to homicide in Perry Township

One neighbor said he heard yelling about the time of the incident. He went to his garage to investigate and Greenwalt yelling at and fighting with police.

And he saw paramedics trying to save the life of a woman lying in the front yard. The neighbor said he never heard gunshots and doesn't know how the woman was killed.

The neighbor said earlier New Year's Eve, the homeowner came by and had mentioned that he was going to have a date over at his home. The homeowner had gotten divorced in 2022, according to court records.

Police Chief Taylor offered condolences on behalf of the Perry Township Police Department to the victim's family and friends and "anyone else affected by this tragic incident."

