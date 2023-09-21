Perry Township police probe threating note at Pfeiffer Intermediate School

PERRY TWP − Investigators said Thursday that a potential threat toward Pfeiffer Intermediate School found in a note was not credible and that no one at the school was in any danger, according to a police statement.

The police statement posted on Facebook did not give specifics on what the note said or how police determined it wasn't a credible threat.

Related: Perry student charged with making threat

Police said the school's resource officer "did respond immediately, assessed the situation and ensured there was no immediate threat or actual danger to the students and staff. Officers then conducted a full investigation."

The statement did not indicate if anyone was arrested.

Police said they will take any threat seriously. And the statement added, "please take time to remind our children that threats to the school have serious consequences and will not be tolerated."

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly known as Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Perry Township police: no threat to safety of Pfeiffer school