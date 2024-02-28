Perry Township Speedway robbed; two suspects facing charges

PERRY TWP. ‒ Two men are accused of robbing the Speedway store at 3601 Lincoln Way E early Wednesday morning.

Township police who responded at 4:16 a.m. found a vehicle suspected of having been used in the crime. It was located in the 200 block of Lennox Avenue SW.

Upon further investigation, a 23-year-old Orrville man and a 27-year-old Canton man were booked into the Stark County Jail on aggravated robbery charges.

Police Chief Bryan D. Taylor said in a prepared statement that law enforcement officials are actively investigating the robbery. Further details were not immediately available."We are grateful for the swift response and collaborative efforts of our officers and the assistance of the Canton Regional SWAT Team in addressing this incident," he said. "Our department remains committed to upholding the law and protecting the residents and businesses of Perry Township and will continue to work diligently to bring those responsible for criminal activity to justice."

