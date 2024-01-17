Perry Village Council fills vacant positions

Jan. 16—Perry Village Council has filled an open position in the community government's leadership ranks and appointed people to occupy vacant seats on several community boards.

Council approved these decisions at its Jan. 11 meeting. At that same gathering, council chose its 2024 president.

Topping the list of appointments was council's selection of Police Chief Steve Williams to simultaneously serve as street commissioner and road supervisor.

The Ohio Revised Code states that in any village which doesn't have an appointed village administrator, a street commissioner must be chosen by the mayor and confirmed by council for one-year terms.

That same Ohio law allows a village marshal — who usually holds the title of police chief — to also function as street commissioner.

Before Williams, Perry Village's last street commissioner and road supervisor was Troy Hager. He also served as the community's police chief.

Hager resigned from both positions in April to become chief of the Madison Township Police Department.

Williams was appointed in June to succeed Hager as police chief.

Following Hager's departure from Perry Village, a new street commissioner and road supervisor wasn't immediately named. Instead, Mayor James Gessic oversaw such activities performed by the village's Public Works Department, until Williams' appointment to his additional post.

The 2024 salary for Perry Village street commissioner and road supervisor is $10,000, according to a payroll ordinance passed by council on Jan. 11.

Later in the meeting, council authorized two of its members to occupy seats on community panels that were held by Councilman Phil Cassella, until he retired Dec. 31.

Councilman Elias Coss was selected to serve as the village's representative on the Perry Area Joint Recreation District Board.

Councilwoman Becky Shimko was named as the new chairman of Perry Village Planning Commission.

In addition, council granted another one-year term to its president, Jean Schonauer.

She has served as council president since 2018.