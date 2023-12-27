Perry Village government added new leaders to its lineup in 2023

Dec. 26—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities, agencies and school districts experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.

Perry Village government's roster of administrators looked a bit different at the end of 2023 than it did at the start of the year.

At different points in 2023, the village welcomed these new leaders:

—Police Chief Steve Williams — He filled a position that was vacated by Troy Hager, who resigned to become Madison Township police chief.

—Fiscal Officer Brittany Schostek — She replaced Joanne Clapp, who stepped down to accept a new job in northwest Ohio.

—Zoning Inspector Harley DeLeon — She was named as the successor to Jim Watson, who retired after heading the community's zoning office for five years.

" We managed to navigate the influx of new people (in village government)," said Mayor James Gessic.

Gessic highlighted Perry's major accomplishments during the current year and important projects or decisions which are slated for 2024.

Significant accomplishments in 2023 included:

—Replacing worn-out sections of sidewalks on Main, Maple and Harper streets.

The village spent about $23,000 to install new sidewalks, Gessic said.

—A new concrete pad and sidewalk were installed at Lee Lydic Park.

The concrete pad, which will serve a new and solid base for a portable toilet, was placed in a section of the park just past the playground's swing set.

That toilet had previously been located closer to the park's pavilion and stage. During the Perry Fall Festival, the portable toilet also was situated near food vendors and where the beer tent is set up.

The new location of the toilet also will make it easier for the company that leases the structure to Perry Village to access and clean it.

Privacy walls to surround three sides of the portable toilet will be built in the spring.

Councilman Mike Glover, who also serves on the village Park Committee, wants the provider of the toilet to replace the current structure.

He said the existing portable toilet is in rough shape and should be swapped for a new model.

Meanwhile, the new concrete sidewalk was installed between the pavilion and the park's stage. This sidewalk replaces a previous blacktop path that was in poor condition.

—The village Park Committee planted a meadow at Lee Lydic Park.

Glover, during the Dec. 14 council meeting, said Park Committee member Pam Jenkins and other volunteers recently worked on the new meadow.

"They hand-raked it, spread seed on three-fourths of an acre and created a path through the meadow," Glover said. "In the spring, it should start turning green with some actual growth in there."

Jenkins said she planted native wildflowers and grasses in the meadow.

Meadows are important because they "provide cover, food, and nesting sites for birds, insects, and other wildlife," the Smithsonian Institution states.

"Without this important habitat, these species would disappear," the institute stated. "Meadows also absorb stormwater runoff, helping to prevent flooding and soil erosion."

Looking ahead to 2024, Gessic said important projects and decisions for Perry Village include:

—A storm-sewer improvement project at the intersection of Main and Center streets.

Gessic said work will be done to address uneven connections involving storm sewer lines near Center and Main streets, which have caused backups and flooding.

—A storm sewer rehabilitation project on Thompson Street.

This endeavor will be similar to one conducted on Harper Street in 2021. That project included replacing an aging storm sewer line, as well as installing new catch basins and manholes.

—Entering into a contract with a new engineering consulting firm.

In September, Village Council, voted to terminate an agreement with LJB Inc., which had served as an engineering consultant to the community's government for about a year and 10 months.

A resolution on the subject stated: "Council finds it to be in the best interest of the village to authorize the mayor to terminate the agreement with LJB Inc., and to seek a replacement engineering firm to meet the needs of the Village of Perry."

—Appointing a successor to Village Councilman Phil Cassella, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Candidates seeking appointment to council must be a Perry Village resident for at least one year and must be able to attend council meetings on the second Thursday every month.

Those interested are asked to respond by Jan. 3 by sending resumes to Mayor James Gessic at perryvillage.mayor@gmail.com or dropping them off at 3758 Center Road, Perry, OH 44081.

Cassella has served on village council for 15 years. He was appointed to fill a vacant council seat in 2008, before being re-elected to consecutive four-year terms in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Whoever is appointed by council to succeed Cassella will serve the final two years of his current term. That person then would need to seek election in November 2025 to remain on Perry Village Council.

—Expanding the dog park at Lee Lydic Park to include a separate section for small canines. A new fenced-in addition will make it possible for small dogs to be able play and socialize strictly with similar-sized canines.