Perry Village leaders say Santa's visit to park was enjoyable event

Dec. 23—The third annual visit by Santa Claus to Lee Lydic Park in Perry Village proved to be a fun and festive occasion.

That's the assessment of a Perry Village Park Committee member who helped to plan and carry out the program, which was held earlier this month.

"It was a great event — a little rainy — but I think it turned out nice," said Mike Glover, who also serves on Perry Village Council. "I look forward to having it again next year."

Council, during its Dec. 14 meeting, talked about the outdoor Christmas celebration.

The 2023 edition of Santa Comes to Perry Village, which was presented by the community's Park Committee, took place from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Santa arrived at the park, located 3954 Call Road, aboard a Perry Joint Fire District fire truck.

Santa then met with children, and allowed parents or guardians to take photos during each visit.

Kids also were invited to drop off letters for Santa, who promised to respond to each note, as long as youngsters provided full names and complete addresses.

In addition, all guests got the chance to enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies.

Rick Walker is the council member assigned to arrange Santa's visit to the village each year.

Walker said he received an email from the Jolly Old Elf, saying how much he enjoyed sharing in the celebration at Lee Lydic Park.

"He could not have expressed more enthusiasm for the event, and said he would appreciate being invited back next year," Walker said.

Glover said he appreciated the efforts of all volunteers who contributed to the success of the program. He mentioned that the helpers included eight Perry High School students from Perry Service Learning class, and a friend of a PSL student.

"Three of them were in costume, and the other ones all wore something Christmas-y, so it was great," Glover said. "They helped out so much."

Glover estimated that about 150 people attended the event. He thought the turnout was decent, considering that it rained and another Christmas event for children was taking place that same afternoon in Perry Village.

The Perry High School Alumni Association held its Cookies with Santa event from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Manchester West building.

Glover said the Park Committee will try to ensure that Santa Comes to Perry Village and Cookies with Santa aren't scheduled on the same date next year.

Glover said he heard that the alumni association already is talking about having its 2024 Cookies with Santa on Dec. 8, which will be the second Sunday of the month.

When Walker asked about holding next year's Santa Comes to Perry Village on Dec. 1 — also a Sunday — Glover mentioned a possible drawback to choosing that date.

"My only concern is that is the Sunday right after Thanksgiving," he said. "It's not a deal-breaker. But I just don't know how many people will be out of town."

Organizers of Santa Comes to Perry Village prefer having the event in early December. That's because it's a good opportunity for children to submit letters to Santa, who also is given plenty of time to write back to each youngster.

Another idea brought up at the Dec. 14 council meeting was to hold Santa Comes to Perry Village on a Saturday instead of Sunday. Glover acknowledged that could be an option.

In addition, Glover urged his fellow council members to give more thought about when they would prefer holding Santa Comes to Perry Village in 2024. He's hoping that council will set a date for the event during its Jan. 11 meeting.