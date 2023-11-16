Perry Village Police Department monthly reports offer key statistics

Nov. 16—Perry Village Police Department received fewer calls for service in October than it did in September.

Even so, the department's officers filed a slightly higher number of incident reports in October than during the previous month.

Those were a few highlights from the village Police Department's recent monthly activity reports. Police Chief Steve Williams submits these reports to Village Council to coincide with the panel's regular meetings, which are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.

In October, 460 calls for service were placed to village police, compared with 483 during September.

Village police prepared 15 incident reports in October, narrowly exceeding September's total of 14.

Some of October's incident reports dealt with:

—Vandalism, during which railroad property was spray painted. Norfolk Southern railroad company was notified about the crime.

—A civil matter involving the theft of dogs. Police facilitated the safe return of the dogs to the owner.

—A warrant for traffic offenses was confirmed. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail.

—A threat, in which the reporting party declined prosecution and was advised to pursue a civil protection order.

—Theft of a football player's personal electronics devices during a high school football game. The stolen property was recovered. A juvenile suspect was identified and referred to the Lake County Juvenile Court prosecutor for charges.

When it came to traffic enforcement in October, Perry Village police conducted 26 traffic details, the report showed.

In a follow-up interview, Williams explained that a traffic detail is when an officer sets up in an area to monitor traffic. Traffic details can be self-initiated by an officer or undertaken in response to a complaint, he added.

Also in October, village police issued 31 warnings and five citations for traffic violations by motorists. In addition, eight parking violations resulted in citations.

For September, village police performed 24 traffic details, and issued 28 warnings and 11 citations to drivers.

In the October report, Williams also noted that he completed the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy's required training course for newly appointed chiefs of police.

Williams was selected by council in June to replace Troy Hager, who had served as Perry Village police chief for seven years. Hager resigned to become chief of the Madison Township Police Department.