Perry Village secures services of new engineering firm

Jan. 15—Perry Village Council has selected a new engineering firm to assist the community's government.

Council, during its Jan. 11 meeting, appointed Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. to provide the village with professional engineering services.

CEC is an engineering and environmental consulting firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The firm serves the Cleveland area through an office in Mayfield Heights.

A principal with the firm, Transportation and Structural Engineer Robert Parker, resides in Perry Township and works closely with government clients of CEC in Lake County.

Perry Village had been searching for a new on-call engineering consultant since late September, when council terminated an agreement with LJB Inc. The firm had performed engineering duties for Perry Village on a contractual basis for about a year and 10 months.

LJB's corporate headquarters is in Miamisburg, Ohio. The firm serves the Cleveland area from an office in Independence.

A resolution that council approved on Sept. 23 stated that the panel determined it was in the best interest of the village "to authorize the mayor to terminate the agreement with LJB Inc., and to seek a replacement engineering firm to meet the needs of the Village of Perry."

Mayor James Gessic declined to comment further on the termination.

At the Jan. 11 council meeting, Gessic said three firms applied for the opportunity to fulfill the village's engineering needs.

One of those engineering businesses had no experience in working with government entities or agencies.

"They're trying to get into the market," Gessic said.

Another firm that expressed interest was based in Cleveland.

"So I wanted someone a little more local," the mayor said.

Gessic said he liked the fact CEC Principal Parker resides in Perry Township.

Village Solicitor James O'Leary also noted that CEC has an established track record in Lake County, serving as an engineering consultant for Madison, Perry and Concord townships.

"So they're already out here, and that was important," he said.

Parker appeared at a Nov. 9 council meeting and said that he has 34 years of experience as a professional engineer. He added that he's worked all over Lake County and the state of Ohio, as well as throughout the United States.

In addition, Parker's biography on the CEC website noted that he has provided engineering services for projects including replacement or rehabilitation of bridges, local roadways and highways; waterlines; sanitary sewers; drainage improvements; and bank stabilization.