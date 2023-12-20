Perry Village seeking to fill open council seat

Dec. 20—Perry Village announced it is accepting resumes for an open Village Council position.

Candidates must be a Perry Village resident for at least one year and must be able to attend council meetings on the second Thursday every month.

Those intersted are asked to respond by Jan. 3 by sending resumes to Mayor Jim Gessic at perryvillage.mayor@gmail.com or drop them off at 3758 Center Road, Perry, Ohio 44081.

The village phone number is 440-259-2671