Perseid meteor shower to light up NI skies

The Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the night sky this weekend with some favourable weather.

The shower will peak on Saturday night, but some meteors can still be spotted over the following nights.

According to the Irish Astronomical Association (IAA), up to 70 meteors can be seen every year under good conditions.

The current forecast is for some good clear spells at times on Saturday and Sunday nights.

However, cloud drifting overhead could block the view at times and produce the odd shower.

'Spectacular streaks of light'

"The shower is named after the constellation Perseus," said David Moore from Astronomy Ireland.

"They have been observed for thousands of years and are the result of Earth passing through a cloud of dust left behind comet Swift-Tuttle.

"As the planet moves through this cloud the particles fall into our atmosphere and burn up, creating spectacular streaks of light," added David.

The best viewing point will be in dark areas away from light pollution, giving your eyes time to adapt to darker conditions.

"This year, the moon is out of the way giving us a really good chance to see the shower at its best," said Terry Moseley from the IAA.

"Perseus will be rising in the north-eastern sky once twilight ends, but the meteors can be seen anywhere in the sky."

No special equipment is needed to see the spectacle, so good luck.

Let us know how you get on.