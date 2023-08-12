Perseid meteor shower to light up night sky

Sky watchers will be hoping for clear conditions throughout tonight to catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower

Stargazers are in for a treat on Saturday night when the Perseid meteor shower lights up the sky.

The phenomenon brings up to dozens of meteors an hour, created when debris from comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle collides with the Earth's atmosphere and burns up.

This year the event is expected to peak during the night of August 12, into the early hours of August 13.

In this period, up to 100 shooting stars an hour could be visible.

The natural display happens at a similar time in July and August each year, and can be seen around the globe - although is believed to be clearer in the northern hemisphere.

The meteors - which can be as small as a grain of sand or as big as a pea - hit the Earth's atmosphere at speeds of 134,000 mph (215,000 km/h) and heat up, resulting in the bright flashes which can be seen with the naked eye. The blazing debris does not pose any danger to us on Earth.

It is considered one of the best astronomical events because it produces bright meteors and is one of the most active.

According to BBC Weather's Billy Payne, central and eastern England can expect the lengthiest clear spells overnight and should have the best viewing conditions.

"Although do expect more cloud during the early hours if you're across the Midlands, central south England, East Anglia and the south east," he said.

"A few clear spells are possible elsewhere across the UK too, but parts of west Britain, particularly the coasts and hills, will see the cloudiest conditions due to the south-westerly breeze."

This year, Nasa's All Sky Fireball Network, which observes meteors using a network of cameras, detected the first Perseid meteor of the year on 26 July.

According to the organisation, all that is needed to see the meteors is "clear sky, darkness, and a bit of patience", adding the meteors should be visible in all directions across the sky.

It is called a 'Perseid' meteor shower because the meteors appear to originate from the constellation of Perseus - named after a figure from Greek mythology.

There is also a high chance of seeing fireballs, which are very bright meteors, as well as meteors with long trains.

According to the Royal Astronomical Society, meteor showers are easy to watch and no special equipment is needed.