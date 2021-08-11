Perseid meteor shower will peak tonight — here's how to watch

When is the next summer meteor shower? The Perseid meteor shower is one of the highlights of this time of year, and it's expected to peak this week.

When is the Perseid meteor shower?

Billed as the most active meteor shower of the year, it’s slated to peak the night of Aug. 11 and into the early morning hours of Aug. 12, 2021. You can try out this handy tool here to see what time is best for stargazing!

Where can I see the Perseid meteor shower?

According to NASA, the moon won't be interfering with the meteors this year and the best viewing will be in a dark sky away from the radiant, or where the meteors appear to be coming from. For this shower, the radiant is in the constellation of Perseus, which is also where the annual event gets its name. You could also try to look for meteors before the moon rises or after it sets in your location.

Tips for watching the Perseid meteor shower

Experts have also suggested making sure you let your eyes adjust for about 20 minutes when looking at the dark sky — you’ll be more likely to catch a glimpse of the fast-moving meteors.

If you miss the peak, don’t fret. The Perseids occur every year and can typically be seen between the middle of July through the end of August.