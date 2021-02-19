'Perseverance will get you anywhere': After 300-million-mile journey, NASA's Mars rover shares Twitter updates – sort of

"I'm safe on Mars" isn't a tweet you see every day.

It's the update provided by the Twitter account for NASA's Perseverance rover (@NASAPersevere) after it successfully landed Thursday on the Red Planet. The tweet went out to a rapidly-growing audience of more than 1 million followers, with promises of more to come in the future.

The tweet, which gathered more than 400,000 likes as of Thursday evening, punctuated a 300-million-mile voyage and coincided with the rover's 3:55 p.m. EST landing. "Perseverance will get you anywhere," indeed.

"I’ve come nearly 300 million miles, and I’m just getting started," the rover's account tweeted after confirming it was safe.

Boom! Just fired my parachute and felt the jolt as it opened. Slowing down even more.



Speed: ~950 mph (~1500 kph)

Altitude: ~7 miles (~11 km)#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/Hvp5oTla2Y — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars: A key step in NASA’s search for signs of life

The account has been providing updates on Perseverance since March 2020. It got started by letting the world know its name.

"Call me Perseverance," the account's first tweet reads.

It adds: "I'm headed for Mars: driven to search for signs of ancient life, test new tech to help future human explorers, and collect the first rock samples for future return to Earth."

Twitter's official account responded: "Please find water."

A few brands have gotten in on the Twitter fun, including Krispy Kreme (apparently looking to set up shop in space) and Buffalo Wild Wings (hoping for signs of past chicken wings).

Story continues

#SpaceIsForEveryone: How the landing crew of NASA's Mars rover Perseverance exemplified for viewers that #spaceisforeveryone

Perseverance, nicknamed "Percy" by mission managers, launched in July 2020 and landed in the Jezero Crater on Mars on Thursday. The nuclear-powered, 2,260-pound rover's mission is to "seek signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and soil) for possible return to Earth," according to NASA.

One of the account's first updates from Mars was a look at its "forever home." Perseverance will "spend at least one Mars year (two Earth years) exploring the landing site region," according to NASA.

Hello, world. My first look at my forever home. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/dkM9jE9I6X — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

Contributing: Emre Kelly, Florida Today

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA Perseverance rover has Twitter account. Here's what it's saying.