Perseverance, Hope and a fire god: a history of Mars rovers

  • NASA's Perseverance became the fifth rover to successfully land on Mars since 1997, launching shortly after China's Tianwen-1
  • Graphic on the three missions to Mars this year from NASA, China and the UAE
  • Graphic on China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 and its rover Zhurong
1 / 3

Perseverance, Hope and a fire god: a history of Mars rovers

NASA's Perseverance became the fifth rover to successfully land on Mars since 1997, launching shortly after China's Tianwen-1
Laurie CHEN
·3 min read

China's probe to Mars touched down on the Red Planet Saturday to deploy its Zhurong rover, during a busy time for Martian exploration.

China, the US and hitherto space minnows the UAE have sent probes to the treacherous planet, where failure to land safely is more frequent than success.

China's Tianwen-1 probe successfully launched last July and entered Mars' orbit in February -- a major milestone for Beijing's ambitious space programme.

The six-wheeled, solar-powered Zhurong -- named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese mythology -- is on a mission to collect rocks and data, and scan the surface.

Here is a look at how China's efforts to reach the red planet compare with those of other countries throughout history.

- Perseverance -

NASA's Perseverance earlier this year became the fifth rover to successfully land on Mars since 1997, launching shortly after China's Tianwen-1.

It has a remit to hunt for signs of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet and in April flew a helicopter-drone on another world for the first time.

About the size of a small SUV, it weighs a metric ton and has 19 cameras and two microphones -- which scientists hope will be the first to record sound on Mars.

Scientists hope the rover, equipped with its own oxygen-producing facilities, can help pave the way for future manned missions.

- Hope -

The Arab world's first mission to another planet successfully arrived in Mars' orbit in February, after it was launched by the United Arab Emirates last July.

The spacecraft, which will remain high above the surface in orbit, is designed to further study Mars' atmosphere and how its climate has changed over time.

- Schiaparelli -

The European Space Agency and Russian space agency's ExoMars joint mission got off to a rocky start when its first phase, the Schiaparelli lander, spun out of control and crashed on Mars' surface in October 2016.

Named after a 19th-century Italian astronomer, the failed mission will pave the way for the second part of the ExoMars programme -- the Rosalind Franklin rover, set to launch in 2022.

- Curiosity -

NASA's flagship Curiosity rover -- of which Perseverance is an updated version -- remains active on Mars' surface after landing in 2012 in a spectacle watched by millions.

Charged with finding out whether Mars could have once supported life, the sophisticated car-sized rover has built on the work of its NASA predecessors and discovered further evidence of water previously on the planet's surface.

It is now studying Mars' geology and the history of its environment. To do this, it is climbing a five-kilometre-tall mountain in an ancient lakebed.

- Opportunity -

NASA's Opportunity, the longest-running Mars rover, reached the surface of the Red Planet in 2004, staying operational until 2018 when it was hit by a dust storm.

It and its twin rover, Spirit, confirmed that there was once liquid water on Mars' arid surface.

- Mars 2 and 3 -

After several failed Mars flyby and orbiter attempts between 1960 and 1971, two identical Soviet Union spacecraft finally reached the Red Planet in November and December 1971 -- only to both get swept up in a huge dust storm.

This occurred at the height of the Space Race, when the US and Soviet Union were competing to demonstrate superior spaceflight ability amid Cold War hostilities.

The earlier spacecraft, Mars 2, crashed upon landing after orbiting successfully for 18 hours, but Mars 3 landed successfully and operated for 20 seconds on the surface before it fell over.

Both spacecraft sent images, temperature readings and information about Mars' gravity and magnetic fields back to the Soviet Union.

lxc/apj/leg

Recommended Stories

  • One bite from this tick could ruin red meat for the rest of your life

    A single lone star tick bite could cause hives, shortness of breath, or even death. And it's making Americans allergic to red meat.

  • China lands its Zhurong rover on Mars

    The six-wheeled robot has made the hazardous descent to the surface of the Red Planet, China announces.

  • BlackSky Earth-observing satellites lost due to anomaly during Rocket Lab launch

    Two satellites for BlackSky’s Earth observation constellation were lost today when the second stage of Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle suffered an anomaly, just minutes after liftoff from New Zealand. Rocket Lab said the mission failure was under investigation. “The issue occurred shortly after stage two ignition,” the company said in a tweet. The live stream for launch showed what appeared to be a successful launch at 11:11 p.m. New Zealand time (4:11 a.m. PT), followed by a stage separation that went according to plan. However, it looked as if the second stage’s rocket engine shut down and failed to… Read More

  • China completes historic Mars spacecraft landing

    The Tianwen-1 spacecraft landed on a site on a vast plain known as Utopia Planitia, "leaving a Chinese footprint on Mars for the first time," Xinhua said.The craft left its parked orbit at about 1700 GMT Friday. The landing module separated from the orbiter three hours later and entered the Martian atmosphere, the official China Space News said.The official landing time was 2318 GMT, Xinhua said, citing the China National Space Administration. The rover took more than 17 minutes to unfold its solar panels and antenna and send signals to ground controllers.The rover, named Zhurong, will now survey the landing site before departing from its platform to conduct inspections.Named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, Zhurong has six scientific instruments including a high-resolution topography camera.

  • China lands on Mars in major advance for its space ambitions

    China landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time on Saturday, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing, in the latest step forward for its ambitious goals in space. It will join an American rover that arrived at the red planet in February. China’s first Mars landing follows its launch last month of the main section of what will be a permanent space station and a mission that brought back rocks from the moon late last year.

  • China has landed a spacecraft on Mars for the first time, delivering a water-hunting rover to the red planet

    The Zhurong rover is almost ready to start scanning Mars' volcanic-rock fields for hidden water ice. Such reserves could help future Mars astronauts.

  • China becomes only second nation in history to land a rover on Mars

    The landing is a major milestone for China's space agency, which has advanced rapidly in just a few decades.

  • China just landed a rover on Mars

    Perseverance and Curiosity have company on Mars, as of around 7:00 PM EST on Friday. China brought its lander down to the surface of the planet, which was carrying the Zhurong rover. China joins a select number of countries that have been able to orbit and successfully land a spacecraft on Mars, and it could become only the second after the US to operate a Mars rover. Zhurong isn’t yet operational, as it hasn’t rolled off the lander. China’s Tianwen-1 obiter reached Mars in February after a seven-month journey, orbiting the planet ever since and preparing for the daring landing. Unlike other Mars missions, China sent an orbiter to the planet that contained two critical payloads, the unnamed lander and the Zhurong rover. China will use the three devices to continue to gather data from Mars, further advancing the country’s ambitious space exploration plans. China landed on the far side of the moon in December, bringing back to Earth four pounds of rocks and soil. A few weeks ago, China successfully launched the core module of what will become its space station orbiting Earth, causing some panic as the rocket that brought the module to orbit re-entered the atmosphere in an uncontrolled freefall. Late on Friday, China reached another space milestone by landing on Mars. China’s state media did not report live on the landing but confirmed the achievement after the fact by dedicating hours of programming to the mission, The New York Times reports. https://twitter.com/Dr_ThomasZ/status/1393370751361761280 “Together with the global science community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet,” NASA’s associate administrator for science Thomas Zurbuchen said while congratulating China on Twitter. China’s Mars landing is similar to the Perseverance mission, although there are some differences. Landers have to face the same issues upon entry into the atmosphere. At first, the lander has to withstand the excessive heat, which is done with the help of heat shields protecting the spacecraft. These are later ejected to make way for parachutes to reduce the speed as the lander drops through the thin Mars atmosphere. The landing sequence lasts for “seven minutes of terror,” which is what NASA engineers call it. It was nine minutes for Zhurong. The Tianwen-1 was orbiting the Red Planet, so its incoming speed wasn’t as fast as Perseverance. The Tianwen-1 lowered its orbit at around 4:00 PM EST Friday, releasing the lander. According to a Chinese state-controlled Global Times report, the orbiter rose back to its parking orbit, and the lander spent three more hours circling Mars before entering its atmosphere. The cone-shaped entry capsule carried the lander and rover, with a heat shield protecting the spacecraft from superheated gases during the initial part of the entry. Friction with the thin Martian “air” helped it slow down by about 90%. The heat shield was dumped at a lower altitude, and the parachute and the top piece were discarded. The lander then fired its rocket engine, looking for a safe spot to land in the Utopia Planitia. The next steps of the mission will involve powering the 240kg (530 pounds) Zhurong rover and sending it to explore the great plain. The Chinese rover is about one-fourth the mass of Curiosity and Perseverence, but slightly heavier than the Spirit and Opportunity rovers that reached Mars in 2004. Zhurong is meant to operate for 90 days, running on solar power like NASA’s earlier rover models. Perseverance and Curiosity both make electricity from decaying radioactive plutonium. Zhurong has plenty of sensors, including cameras, radar that can penetrate the ground, a magnetic field detector, and weather stations. Like other rovers, China’s machine will explore its surroundings and look for ice, a critical resources that Mars colonists will need. The Utopia Planitia, part of Nowhere Land Plain, is a vast basin believed to have been created by a meteor impact. If Mars had water, this region would have been underwater.

  • Melrose explains why these Panthers are different. And how long the team can stay together

    The question, posed to the NHL’s most recognizable television analyst, was simple: Can you remember a Florida Panthers team as good as this one?

  • Want your new Land Rover Defender to look old and rusty? There's a fix for that

    The new Land Rover Defender, with its aluminum body panels and underbody corrosion-resistance treatments, should retain its appearance for years to come. For those who want the rugged, worn-in look of rusty metal panels but who don't want to wait years for the process to happen naturally, there is now a solution. A European Land Rover customizer is now offering pre-rusted trim pieces for the new Defender.

  • Durham County manager’s supporters disappointed. Others ready to move on.

    Some say the manner in which the county manager was removed could hurt Durham County’s ability to attract new companies and candidates to replace him.

  • Lottery jackpot 'winner' says she destroyed $26m ticket in laundry wash

    A woman who claims she bought the winning California Lottery ticket says she put it in the laundry.

  • 'I'm finally here': Greece formally opens to tourists

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece formally opened to visitors on Saturday, kicking off a summer season it hopes will resurrect its vital tourism industry battered by the coronavirus pandemic. After months of lockdown restrictions, Greece also opened its museums this week, including the Acropolis museum, home to renowned sculptures from Greek antiquity. "I feel really alive and good because it has been such a hard and long year because of COVID," said Victoria Sanchez, a 22-year-old student on holiday from the Czech Republic.

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • Elise Stefanik: Trump loyalist wins Republican leadership post

    Elise Stefanik's win is seen as a sign that former President Trump's grip on the party remains strong.

  • Jill Biden visits West Virginia with the most powerful man in America, and it’s not her husband

    The Biden administration has been courting Senator Joe Manchin’s vote to realise its legislative agenda

  • Afghanistan war: Kabul mosque blast shatters calm for Eid

    At least 12 people are killed in the Afghan capital on day two of a ceasefire to mark Ramadan's end.

  • Packers add QB depth with Bortles as Rodgers saga continues

    The Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles as they attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team remains uncertain. Rodgers, who has reportedly expressed his desire not to return to Green Bay, had been one of two quarterbacks on the roster along with 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. General manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft that “we’ll add a third arm and maybe a fourth arm as we go through.”

  • 'Elon Musk Phd' is named as the director of a UK company called Elonspace Ltd on an official business register

    An entry on Companies House lists "Elon Musk Phd" as having the same birth month and nationality as the Tesla CEO, but their address details differ

  • Liz Cheney calls out Fox News for election lies in on-air interview

    Ousted top GOP messenger says cable news channel has ‘particular obligation to make sure people know election wasn’t stolen’