Perseverance rover marks first anniversary on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover is one year into a two-year mission to explore the dry river delta and drill into rocks that may hold evidence of life. (Feb. 16)
Mike Krzyzewski was not on the bench for the second half of Duke's win after "feeling dizzy at halftime," according to junior forward Wendell Moore.
We are in misery – we mean, Missouri.
This area is not Central or South Florida with mild winter temperatures. This is in the freeze warning area constantly throughout the winter months.
One good outcome for men’s soccer in China is the timing of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which has been a national distraction from another failed World Cup qualifying campaign. The history of the Chinese men’s national team is littered with disappointment and failure, feelings that are heightened when the women’s team is successful. The chances of the men's team qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar officially ended Feb. 1 in a 3-1 loss to Vietnam.
Russia’s Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug less than two months ago, will be allowed to keep competing in Beijing.
The Fox News host said Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky is a dictator who "is friends with everyone in Washington."
Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman announced Monday that he will make another private spaceflight launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, alongside two SpaceX engineers and a former Air Force fighter pilot.
Photo taken in Vancouver, Canada A full moon, we know, is a moon dedicated to reflection. A full moon in Leo reflects the light of the Aquarius Sun, two luminaries negotiating the sky as it darkens and drapes over us. The moon in Leo is proud, emotional, and creative. She gets hurt as easily as she falls in love. A Leo moon feels more secure when she’s in control of her intimate environment and she secretly likes to give up the reins. But, a full moon in Leo answers to the Sun, and the Sun is in
There had been hopes Russia could be on the verge of de-escalating the situation, but Putin ramped up the rhetoric with claims of a genocide in the Donbas region
Democrats' proposed gas tax holiday would save Americans 18 cents per gallon
Biden administration decision to relocate its embassy in Ukraine follows the State Department's urging of Americans to leave the country.
Dozens of law enforcement agencies across California arrested nearly 500 people in a weeklong operation targeting human trafficking, authorities said.
A 32-year-old man was charged on Monday for allegedly trying to open an emergency exit of a Delta Air Lines flight while en route, in what prosecutors allege was an attempt to spread his views on the COVID-19 vaccine.Michael Brandon Demarre was charged on Monday with threatening to interfere and interfering with a flight crew and attendants, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced on Monday.Demarre allegedly pulled on the...
A new engine from Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace will power a helicopter that's vying to become the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft.
A suspect is in custody after an aspiring Hollywood actor was stabbed to death in what the LAPD says was a “confrontation turned deadly.” Marvin Monterrosa, 28, was arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of murder for the New Year’s Day attack on Robert Mosca, 50, police told CBS Los Angeles. Mosca and two friends were reportedly approached by his assailant as they were walking from a New Year’s celebration to Mosca’s apartment early on Jan. 1, according to the creators of a GoFundMe page dedicated to
It's from Loewe's Studio Ghibli collection.
Los Angeles is pricey to begin with, and attending one of the biggest sports events of the year filled with wealthy celebrities couldn’t have been cheap. If Jay-Z is in the audience, you’re likely not getting in on some affordable scalped tickets. Well, it turns out buying the ticket is only the start—if you wanted anything to eat or drink throughout the game’s hours-long run, you better have had some pretty deep pockets.
The mummified children were about 1,000 to 1,200 years old, archaeologists said.
An unused modern-day room has been discovered in the Nintendo Switch game “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” by a video game researcher and hacker. With the latest Pokémon set in the ancient Hisui region, the room containing modern technology is an anachronism not seen elsewhere in the game.
Catching up with Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton, nominated for five ACM awards.