Pershing Said to Seek $1 Billion to Fund Universal Music Bet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gillian Tan and Scott Deveau
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP is in discussions to raise $1 billion to help fund its bet on Vivendi SE’s Universal Music Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is set to raise the capital, which would supplement $3 billion of its own capital, via a so-called sidecar vehicle, the people said. It would represent Pershing’s seventh co-investment vehicle, and facilitate the purchase of a 10% stake in UMG, one of the people said.

A Pershing representative declined to comment.

The hedge fund last month assumed the share purchase agreement from Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., after the special purpose acquisition company abandoned the transaction amid opposition from investors and U.S. regulators.

The original deal called for Ackman’s blank-check company to acquire a 10% stake in UMG, the home of artists including Taylor Swift, Drake and Billie Eilish. When that deal fell apart, Ackman said his hedge fund had committed to acquiring a 5% to 10% stake in the company.

Pershing has previously employed co-investment vehicles for bets on companies such as Automatic Data Processing Inc., or ADP, its earnings transcripts show.

Read more: Ackman Abandons Universal Music SPAC Deal After SEC Backlash

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Activision, Battling Workplace Controversy, Beats Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc., the video-game giant currently at the center of controversy over harassment and sexism in the industry, reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street projections and raised its outlook for the year.The maker of popular games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft said Tuesday that second-quarter profit excluding some items totaled 91 cents a share. That compared with analysts’ estimates of 75 cents. Adjusted revenue came to $1.92 billion, beating proj

  • Norman Powell ($90M with Trail Blazers), Gary Trent Jr. ($54M with Raptors) re-signing after pre-deadline trade

    The Raptors and Trail Blazers exchanged Norman Powell and Gary Trent Jr. just before the trade deadline.

  • Toyota reports record profit amid pandemic, keeps forecasts

    Toyota reported Wednesday a record 897.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion) profit for the fiscal first quarter, underlining the Japanese automaker’s resilience even amid the coronavirus pandemic. Toyota Motor Corp.’s April-June profit zoomed more than five-fold from 158.8 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Worries remained, such as the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and the rising costs of materials, according to Toyota.

  • NXP CEO Sees Chip Shortage Extending Into 2022

    Aug.03 -- NXP Semiconductors&nbsp;CEO Kurt Sievers discusses third-quarter results, plans to address the global semiconductor shortage, and production for the Chinese market on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • European Wax Center Is Said to Raise $180 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- European Wax Center Inc., presenting itself as a summer must-have as investors slip into the August holiday slowdown, raised $180 million in a U.S. initial public offering, according to a person familiar with the matter.The company, backed by investment firm General Atlantic, sold 10.6 million shares for $17 each, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. The company had marketed the shares for $15 to $18.A representative for Europe

  • Simone Biles earns medal in Olympic finale

    It is her record-tying seventh and almost certainly final career medal

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • Petrobras Earnings Jump on Oil Rally and Brazil Water Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil company saw its earnings surge in the second quarter, thanks to a rally in crude prices and a hydropower crunch in Brazil that boosted electricity demand.Since late last year, Petrobras has sold more fuel oil domestically and increased output at its own thermal power plants, part of a wider policy in Brazil to conserve water levels at hydroelectric dams and avert power outages. Though the power division at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is for

  • LEADING OFF: Scherzer debuts for Dodgers, Ohtani pitches

    Max Scherzer makes his Los Angeles debut, starting at Dodger Stadium against the Houston Astros. The World Series champions got the 37-year-old ace from Washington in a mega-trade last Friday. Scherzer was 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA for the Nationals and is fifth in the NL with 147 strikeouts.

  • About 3 Americans produce enough carbon emissions to kill a person by 2100, study says

    A study found that the lifetime carbon emissions of just 3.5 Americans is enough to result in one additional heat-related death between 2020 and 2100.

  • NBA rumors: Joe Ingles trade would interest Warriors if available

    Should the Jazz look to trade veteran forward Joe Ingles, the Warriors reportedly would have interest. But a deal won't be easy to facilitate.

  • Alpyn Beauty founder on the rise of clean beauty

    Kendra Kolb Butler, Alpyn Beauty founder joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the clean beauty sector and her growth plans for her brand.&nbsp;

  • Eiza Gonzalez In Talks To Join David Beinoff And D.B. Weiss’ Netflix Series ‘Three-Body Problem’

    Eiza Gonzalez is in negotiations to join the cast of the Netflix sci-fi series Three-Body Problem, with Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapting the series. Based on the famous sci-fi book series, the series is the first major series from the duo following the end of their HBO hit series Game of Thrones. Netflix […]

  • Penn Options Point to Wild Day Ahead as Barstool Mania Ebbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The options market is betting that Penn National Gaming Inc.’s earnings report will move the beleaguered gambling company’s stock Thursday -- one way or the other.Options bets for the $10.4 billion company show expectations for a 7% move after the anticipated pre-market release, continuing the volatile earnings-day trading the casino operator has seen since it took a stake in Barstool Sports in January 2020. A downside move of that magnitude -- should the update disappoint --- wou

  • McConnell warns Democrats he'll block rushed infrastructure package

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bipartisan infrastructure package on Tuesday if Democrats cut off debate on amendments too quickly.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.4% to a record closing high of $419.05 on Wednesday, as investors bid up the biotech's stock price ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. Moderna said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its mRNA vaccine candidate against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60. The Fast Track designation will accelerate the FDA's review of Moderna's drug.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Sources: DeMar DeRozan agrees to 3-year, $85 million deal with Bulls via sign-and-trade

    Free agent guard/forward DeMar DeRozan has agreed to a sign-and-trade deal that will send him to the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $85 million deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • Why Web 3.0 Tokens Might Be the Next Hot Trade in Cryptocurrencies

    Digital assets like livepeer, helium and bittorent have soared in value this year despite the recent slump in cryptocurrencies.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]