Pershing Square: “We Believe in the Continued Long-Term Growth in Intrinsic Value of Howard Hughes (HHC)”

"In 2020, David O’Reilly, formerly HHC’s CFO and President, became the company’s CEO, and Jay Cross, formerly President of Hudson Yards, became its new President. Since then, management has executed a strategic plan to transform the company into a leaner and more focused organization which allowed it to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a challenging backdrop for the industry. In April, HHC held an Investor Day to highlight the attractiveness of the company’s unique Master Planned Community (“MPC”) business model and the substantial opportunity to accelerate commercial development, including 2 million square feet of development already in progress. For the fi rst time in its history as a standalone public company, management presented a sum-of-the-parts net asset valuation framework that, in aggregate, valued the diff erent components of its portfolio at $150 per share, a 68% premium to its share price on August 17, 2021. In Q2, HHC continued to experience a robust recovery with strong land sales momentum in its MPCs, stable performance in office and multi-family properties, and an improving outlook for its retail, hospitality, and ballpark assets. HHC’s MPCs in Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada, are situated in tax-advantaged states which are benefi ciaries of the continuing trend of out-of-state migration from California and other higher-tax states. New home sales in HHC’s MPCs, a leading indicator of future demand, increased 23% in the second quarter, and show signs of continued strength. HHC’s NOI increased 20% sequentially relative to the fi rst quarter, and 42% compared to the prior year, driven by a strong recovery across retail and hospitality assets which were most impacted by COVID 19. Retail rent collections have steadily improved to 80% benefi ting from a rebound in foot traffi c and strong leasing activity in the company’s retail footprint in Downtown Summerlin and Ward Village. Likewise, hospitality NOI in the second quarter substantially improved from breakeven profi tability in Q1 as overall occupancy levels in HHC’s hotels increased by nine percentage points. In Ward Village, the company continues to experience strong condo sales. Its newest condo tower, Victoria Place, which launched in December 2020, is already 94% pre-sold. HHC is also making signifi cant progress on the development of the South Street Seaport in New York City where it is opening several new concepts that are well positioned to benefi t from the post-COVID-19 recovery in New York City foot traffi c. The company recently received approval from the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission for its proposed plan for a building at the site of an empty parking lot at 250 Water Street, paving the way for an eventual transfer of air rights which will unlock signifi cant commercial value for the Seaport. HHC is experiencing solid business momentum across its portfolio. We expect that the impact of the pandemic on the company will be largely transitory, and believe in the continued long-term growth in intrinsic value of the company."

