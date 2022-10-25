Persian cafe in L.A. keeps memorial honoring Iranian women killed in protests despite vandalism

30
Grace Toohey
·3 min read

While Roozbeh Farahanipour was testifying last week in support of Los Angeles County showing solidarity with Iranian women and girls protesting their country's brutal regime, his wife found their Persian cafe in Westwood vandalized.

His wife, the shop's pastry chef, showed up to open the Persian Gulf early Oct. 18, but instead found the glass front door shattered, Farahanipour said. He said the attack, which he believes was carried out by sympathizers or actors of the Islamic Republic, came just days after he shared images on Instagram of a new memorial at the cafe honoring Iranian women recently killed during ongoing protests, and the display was featured on different national news outlets.

But Farahanipour says he remains steadfast in his support of protesters in Iran and across the United States calling for an end to the Islamic Republic's authoritarian decades-long hold over his homeland, undeterred by the recent vandalism.

“Compared to what’s happening to the people in Iran, that’s nothing," Farahanipour said. "Until this regime ends power, no one’s going to see the peace."

Demonstrations in Iran have swept the country after a young woman died last month while in the custody of the nation's morality police. The government has responded with a violent crackdown, killing more than 200 people — many women and children — and arresting thousands more, according to human rights groups estimates.

But Farahanipour said he has no plans to remove the cafe's display that honors the women killed in the recent unrest, their images shown on a table alongside roses, candles and an Iranian flag. Included in the memorial is a photo of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose in-custody death sparked the widespread protests, after she was arrested and accused of not correctly wearing her hijab.

"I will leave the table here," Farahanipour said. "For me, that’s nothing new. I’ve been getting these types of things for, almost, my entire life.”

Farahanipour was jailed and beaten in Iran for his role in the 1999 student protests, before seeking political asylum in the U.S. While he is no longer leading protests in the streets, the 51-year-old Farahanipour said he continues to advocate for democracy in Iran and against the Iranian government — and believes spreading awareness and talking with customers is an important way he can do that.

“Life is continuing, no one died" [in the attack on the cafe], the West L.A. Chamber of Commerce president said. "The people in Iran, they died in the street for no reason. ... We can keep the movement in Iran on [people's] minds and support the movement."

Farahanipour said he reported the broken glass door to police online. An LAPD spokesperson said a detective will investigate any reports made online, but could not give an update.

Farahanipour said he hopes they can soon replace the door, but it could take more than two weeks. For now, Farahanipour is paying for the business' opening to be boarded up every night, then reopened in the morning. But he said that task is a small price compared to what he sees happening across Iran, more than 8,000 miles away from his cafe.

“It’s really, really hard watching, many times it’s brought tears to my eyes," Farahanipour said. “To see people just get shot for no reason on the streets of Tehran … I’m speechless."

He remains hopeful that these deaths will not be in vain, and will keep supporting his people from afar.

“The people in the streets are hoping for a better life," Farahanipour said. "This is the biggest chance they have in 43 years to get rid of the regime.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Stoinis hits 17-ball 50 as Australia beats Sri Lanka at WCup

    Marcus Stoinis hit Australia's fastest T20 fifty off just 17 balls to propel the defending champion to a seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday. Australia scored 158-3 in the Super 12 game in response to Sri Lanka’s 157-6 to win with 21 balls to spare. Australia overcame a spot of bother at 89-3 in the 13th over as Stoinis came to the rescue with 59 not out — including six sixes and four fours — off just 18 balls.

  • Injuries the cause of Liverpool's inconsistency, says 'optimistic' Klopp

    Jurgen Klopp pointed the finger at a series of injuries for what he described as an inconsistent and unstable start to the season from Liverpool.

  • German protest in solidarity with Iranian women

    STORY: They gathered in the center of the capital around the Victory Column, with many waving Iran's pre-revolutionary flags and holding banners condemning the treatment of women in Iran or bearing the names of women who have been killed.Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in the custody of morality police after being detained for "improper attire." Protests erupted at her funeral on Sept. 17 in the Kurdish town of Saqez before spreading across Iran. Rights groups say more than 200 people have been killed in the crackdown.

  • Herzog invited to address Congress as Israel turns 75

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog has been invited to address a joint meeting of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding, which congressional leaders called a “historic and joyous milestone.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., issued the invitation to Herzog in a joint letter Tuesday. The date for Herzog's address has not been set.

  • Opinion: Women, life, liberty: It is not just about Iran

    Many Iranian women have had the experience of being harassed, humiliated, threatened or beaten by police forces in the streets of Iranian cities.

  • Arab voters key to breaking deadlock in Israeli election

    The voices of Israel’s Palestinian citizens are often drowned out or delegitimized in the country's noisy politics. The country remains divided over former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption. What could tip the scales is the vote of one-fifth of Israelis who are of Palestinian descent, with family ties in adjacent territories Israel captured in 1967.

  • Male or female title? Italy's new PM Meloni stirs gender debate

    Giorgia Meloni is Italy's first woman prime minister, but she is choosing to refer to herself using the masculine form of her new title - sparking a debate on the issues of female empowerment and political correctness. In Italian, names can take a masculine or feminine form and Meloni's formal title of "Presidente del Consiglio" was preceded by the masculine article "il", rather than the feminine "la", in the first statement issued by her office on Sunday. A letter from Meloni read out in parliament on Monday did likewise.

  • An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran

    Ninety-nine lashes and a prison sentence awaited Zar Amir Ebrahimi in 2008 when she decided to flee Iran. Ebrahimi, then a well-known TV star in Iran, was charged with having sexual relations outside wedlock. Ebrahimi, now 41, decided she wouldn’t take any more punishment.

  • Rishi Sunak voted in as U.K. Conservative Party leader, becomes next British prime minister

    Lawmaker Graham Brady announced on Monday that Rishi Sunak will be leader of the U.K.'s Conservative Party. Sunak’s ascendancy to party leadership means he will become the next British prime minister, after Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign.

  • Mana Shooshtari Is Amplifying the Voices of Iranian Women Amid Powerful Protests

    Mana Shooshtari, Seventeen's latest Voice of Change, is amplifying the voices of Iranian women amid powerful protests.

  • The crisis in Haiti, explained

    Calls for foreign intervention have mounted as the island nation's situation has deteriorated

  • Pakistan ex-PM Khan announces march on capital to call for early elections

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that he would begin a protest march with his supporters from the eastern city of Lahore to Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Friday to call for early elections. Smaller protests by Khan's supporters took place last week after Pakistan's top election tribunal found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state, removing him of his parliamentary seat. "I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11.00 am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad," Khan said at press conference in Lahore on Tuesday evening.

  • Meloni: Italy could be in recession in 2023, faces tough times

    The new Italian government faces some of the toughest challenges since World War Two and the economy could sink into recession in 2023, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday in her maiden speech to parliament. Meloni said her government would have to spend heavily on curbing the impact of the energy price crisis, which meant it would have to delay some expected measures from the 2023 budget, which must be presented next month. Meloni quoted a forecast from the International Monetary Fund predicting the economy will shrink by 0.2% in 2023.

  • Meloni backs Ukraine, rejects fascism in speech

    STORY: Italy's first-ever woman prime minister Giorgia Meloni vowed on Tuesday (October 25) to steer the country through some of its toughest times since World War Two. In a wide-ranging maiden speech to parliament, she also promised support for Ukraine, NATO, and the European Union. Meloni said Italy would continue to support Western sanctions against Russia, regardless of a squeeze on gas imports from Moscow. "Giving in to Putin's blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail with future energy increases even greater than those we have seen in recent months." Meloni leads the far-right, nationalist party the Brothers of Italy. They swept to victory last month as part of a coalition with the League, an anti-immigrant party, and Forza Italia -- led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. Meloni said the coalition would make its voice heard in Europe and stressed her opposition to fascism and discrimination, despite her own party’s far-right roots. And former close ties between Moscow and both Berlusconi and the League’s Matteo Salvini have raised concerns over the government’s foreign policy. In her speech, Meloni said she has never felt any closeness to anti-democratic regimes -- including fascism. And that Italian racial laws during World War Two were the lowest point in the country's history.At home, Meloni said her government would offer financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis - adding that the economy could sink into a recession in 2023. She warned that the high cost of that support meant her administration might have to delay some of its more costly election promises.

  • Beverly Hills police investigating antisemitic flyers left throughout city

    A batch of antisemitic flyers was left in an area of Beverly Hills over the weekend after demonstrators unfurled a banner over a freeway praising Kanye West's antisemitic remarks.

  • Westwood café vandalized after putting up memorial standing with Iran

    "Keep the memory of the people fighting in Iran alive," said the owner of the Persian Gulf Café in Westwood, who's also an Iranian dissident. "I cannot be with them but my heart is with them."

  • Russia ramps up 'dirty bomb' claims against Kyiv

    STORY: Russia has doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is planning to use a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine and plans to raise the issue at the UN on Tuesday. A dirty bomb is a term used for a conventional bomb, laced with radioactive material. Russia says it will regard the use of such a weapon as an act of nuclear terrorism. In a press briefing, Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine aims to terrify the local population. The West has rejected Russia’s accusation, and Ukraine said it was a sign Moscow was planning such an attack itself. The US State Department warned Russia against escalating the conflict. “Obviously, in this case, we are concerned that this false allegation could be used as a pretext for further Russian escalation and we've made that concern very clear.” "We've been very clear with the world, publicly, with the world, privately, with the Russians about the severe consequences that would result from nuclear use.”While Moscow picks up its tirade against Kyiv, an exodus continues out of the Russian-occupied Kherson province. Buses full of civilians were evacuated to Crimea on Monday, ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. Kyiv accuses Russian-installed authorities in Kherson of press-ganging men into military units, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions. Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians.It calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" designed to disarm its neighbor. This month, Russia has pounded key Ukrainian infrastructure including power stations, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to warn that this winter will be the most difficult for his country. The government has told Ukrainians to stock up on warm clothing, candles and flashlights, and limit their electricity use. Across Ukraine, troops are preparing for winter on the frontlines, digging deep trenches in the ground, and gathering wood for fuel.

  • Russians launch Shahed drones from Belarus

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 11:20 The Russians have launched Shahed drones from the territory of Belarus. The air raid siren is sounded in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast. Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in intelligence; colonel Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda Details: One of the sources has reported that the Russians have launched 10 Shahed drones.

  • Someone Turned a Dodge Viper Into a Bonkers 25-Foot Convertible Stretch Limo

    The heavily modified vehicle comes with an extra set of doors and seats—and it's up for sale.

  • Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says

    As the economy slows with a looming recession next year, mortgage rates will fall from their near-7% levels, per the Mortgage Bankers Association.