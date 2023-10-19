Persico guilty on all counts in fatal crash

Oct. 18—After two days of testimony and a half hour of deliberations, a Carbon County jury convicted Shavertown attorney Joseph Persico in connection with a drunk-driving crash that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

The trial was held at the Carbon County Courthouse in Jim Thorpe.

"The jury found him guilty on all counts," said Carbon County District Attorney Michael Greek.

The case against Persico alleged his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when he drove his Audi sedan from the southbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike onto the northbound lanes near the Mahoning Valley exit on Nov. 6, 2018, striking a Honda Civic and killing the driver, Scranton resident Paul Gerrity, 50.

Persico, 73, was found guilty of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person — one for the general public and one for victim Pan Tso.

DA Greek assisted Assistant DA Kara Beck, who prosecuted the case. Attorney Paul Walker represented Persico.

State police allege in court records that Persico had a blood alcohol level of .22% after the crash. An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08%.

According to police reports, Persico was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the turnpike when his car struck Gerrity's car, causing it to spin and hit another vehicle driven by Pan Tso, of Wilmington, Delaware. Gerrity was pronounced dead at the scene, while Tso and Persico were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Persico resigned as an attorney with the law firm Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald following his arrest.

Persico is confined to a wheelchair as a result of injuries he suffered in a fall at his home.

According to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News, Persico is out on bail while he awaits a sentencing hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 30, 2024.

