Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) came out with its full-year results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Persimmon reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of UK£3.6b and statutory earnings per share of UK£2.46, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Persimmon from 18 analysts is for revenues of UK£3.87b in 2022 which, if met, would be a credible 7.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 4.6% to UK£2.58. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of UK£3.87b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£2.57 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of UK£30.60, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Persimmon, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£38.30 and the most bearish at UK£22.50 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Persimmon's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.3% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.1% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Persimmon is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

