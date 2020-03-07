Little girls will have to wait 4 more years, Warren says, as 2020 race loses viable female candidates

Four years after a major political party nominated the first female presidential candidate in history, and two years after women turned out in droves to elect a sweep of women to Congress in 2018, there are now no realistically viable female candidates left in the 2020 race for president.

Six women -- a record number -- entered the race for president this election cycle, but with the latest departure of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, there are no top tier female candidates left in the running. Although Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race, it's all but certain a heterosexual, white male in his 70s will secure the presidency.

Some have raised the question: How did sexism play into the 2020 primaries?

Warren tried to dodge what she called a "trap question" moments after announcing she would drop out. Still, she acknowledged that it was impossible to detach herself from the gender factor.

"If you say, 'Yeah, there was sexism in this race,' everyone says 'whiner,'" Warren told reporters outside of her home Thursday. "And if you say, 'No, there was no sexism,' about a bazillion women think, 'What planet do you live on?'"

When asked about the legacy her presidential run will create for other women and little girls, who she shared "pinky promises" with on the trail, Warren choked up.

"One of the hardest parts of this is all those pinky promises. And all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years. That’s going to be hard," Warren said. "I take those pinky promises seriously."

Warren expanded on the gender factor in an interview with Rachel Maddow Thursday night. While she said that it's possible for a woman to take the White House, "perhaps soon," she also acknowledged the pain she felt that it wasn’t sooner.

"I walked through my headquarters today and... I saw all those women who said, thank you for being smart and making that okay. Thank you for talking over men sometimes because I'm just damn tired of always having it go the other way. It's one of the hardest parts about this... but it doesn't mean it’s not going to happen. It doesn't mean it's not going to happen soon," Warren said.

"You get in the fight because you just got to keep beating at it until you finally break the thing. We'll know that we can have a woman in the White House when we finally elect a woman to the White House," she added.

Warren's chief strategist Joe Rospars was more direct in lamenting on the "unfair double standards women face."

"No amount of sympathy, empathy, or study can give me a real sense of the unfair double standards women face every single day. But advising Elizabeth as she navigated that tightrope gave me a small glimpse. It’s wild and rage-inducing and exhausting," Rospars said in a Twitter thread.

Another former female presidential candidate this cycle, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also weighed in on Twitter following Warren’s departure, even linking to an organization that backs female candidates.

"I know days like today are tough. Trust me, I really know. But I also know that the best path forward is to dust ourselves off and get to work on the things we can control, like taking back the Senate from Mitch McConnell," Gillibrand said.