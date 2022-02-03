What is a persistent felony offender? The law fueling Kentucky's huge incarceration rate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky law that's been on the books for more than four decades has added years of prison time to the sentences of tens of thousands of people.

It's called the persistent felony offender law — or PFO for those who know of it.

Prosecutors hail it as a necessary tool to keep communities safe and enable stiffer punishments for people who continue to break the law.

Defense attorneys, the man who wrote the law and people who've faced it say it is being used unfairly and has helped fuel Kentucky's incarceration rate, which is among the highest in the nation.

The Courier Journal, in partnership with the Vera Institute of Justice and the Public Broadcasting Services' "Independent Lens," spent months investigating the scope of the law's reach and its devastating impact on families across the commonwealth.

Here's what you need to know about Kentucky's PFO law:

How the Kentucky PFO law started

The persistent felony offender law went into effect in 1974, as part of a complete revision of the criminal code.

The law was designed for "extraordinary use," its original author said. It only applied to adults who had two previous felony convictions that resulted in actual time spent in prison — no suspended sentences or probation.

That version of the law didn't last for long.

How PFO has changed since its inception

In 1976, lawmakers greatly expanded it, with huge repercussions on Kentucky's prison populations.

They created the category of second-degree persistent felony offender, which meant someone could face the law's harsher punishment after just one conviction. And they removed the requirement that someone must serve prison time to later be eligible for a PFO charge.

The new law meant many people convicted of first-degree PFO had to serve at least 10 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Robert Lawson, the now-retired University of Kentucky professor who wrote the original version, said these changes turned the PFO law it into "a sentencing weapon of monumental proportions."

Who is eligible to face a PFO charge?

Defendants are eligible for a PFO charge if they have at least one past felony conviction and their full sentence — including prison time, probation or restitution — ended within five years of their current case.

One felony conviction in that timeframe means you're eligible for a second-degree persistent felony offender charge.

One felony conviction in the timeframe and at least one more at any time makes you eligible for a first-degree persistent felony offender charge.

How does the PFO law affect sentencing?

Kentucky divides its felony crimes into four levels, with class D as the lowest and class A the highest.

Each level carries a separate range for the prison sentence: 1 to 5 years, 5 to 10 years, 10 to 20 years and finally 20 to 50 years or even life in prison for a class A felony.

Second-degree persistent felony offender moves the sentencing range to the next highest level. For example, instead of 1 to 5 years in prison for a class D felony, someone faces 5 to 10 years.

First-degree persistent felony offender brings even harsher punishments for some.

Class C or D convictions see an increase to 10 to 20 years, and someone with a class C felony must serve 10 years before they're parole eligible.

Convictions for first-degree PFO and a class A or B felony put the sentencing range at 20 to 50 years in prison.

Key findings from our investigation

Among the findings:

The analysis found that just over half of persistent felony offender cases have been against people facing the state's lowest felony classification.

The increased punishments have given prosecutors another powerful tool to push plea deals.

Black Kentuckians have disproportionately been labeled as "persistent felons," the analysis showed.

Paducah native Marcus Jackson, his father and his brother are among the 23,357 people Kentucky has sent to prison as a "persistent felony offender." He's now leading one effort to reform the law.

Jackson and others pushing for changes know there's little chance of PFO being scrapped entirely, so they've focused their proposals on narrowing it. But the effort is still expected to see political opposition.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What is a persistent felony offender? Kentucky's PFO law explained