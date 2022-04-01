Persistent offender receives 10-year prison sentence

Mar. 31—A Fentress County man pled guilty to an information charging theft, and dozens of other defendants made Cumberland County Criminal Court appearances on the deadline and arraignment dockets.

The arraignment docket contained defendants making first appearances in court since being indicted by the grand jury.

Hunter Lee Dixon, 21, pled guilty an information charging theft of property of more than $10,000 and as a Range II offender, is to serve the sentence at 35%.

The sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence in Fentress County.

The charge stems from a Feb. 19 incident in which Dixon was accused of leading police on a pursuit driving a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

He was given credit for 31 days already served in jail and is to pay $500 in restitution.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Arraignment

—Edith Wauneta Arnold, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and filing a false sales tax return; continued to April 22 at which time Arnold is to return to court with an attorney.

—Amanda Nichole Brown, aggravated assault and three counts of domestic assault; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Brown and continued to April 22.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and three cases in boundover status; bond revocation hearing set for April 11.

—Vickey Michelle Cockrell, aggravated assault and domestic assault; continued to June 22.

—Ricky Alan Combs, reckless endangerment and second offense driving under the influence; continued to May 10.

—Branson Edward Elmore, reckless endangerment and felony possession of meth with intent; continued to June 22.

—Shawn Arvin Jackson, aggravated assault and domestic assault; Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Jackson and continued to June 27.

—Billie Ray Pugh, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to April 22 at which time Pugh is to return to court with an attorney.

—Joseph Larry Raleigh, vehicular assault and driving under the influence; forfeiture and attachment issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Steven Corey Stanley, simple possession of meth, simple possession and second offense driving on a suspended license; forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Audrey Lynn Williams, felony possession of meth; continued to April 22 at which time Williams is to return to court with an attorney.

—Dustin Shane Wright, aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of up to $1,000 and criminal trespassing; continued to May 10.

Deadline docket

—Matthew Raymond Alcorn, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, five counts of felony possession of meth, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, introducing contraband into a penal institution, three counts of driving while in possession of meth and three counts of driving on a revoked license; had case continued to April 8. Public Defender Lara Dykes argued Acorn has been in jail for more than a year waiting on federal authorities to take over the case. If federal authorities do not act by April 8, prosecution of the case will be done at the state level.

—Sylina Erica Boles, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession; dropped with plea from co-defendant.

—Jason Michael Brooks, incest; continued to May 13.

—Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, vandalism of up to $1,000, aggravated assault, domestic assault and assault; continued to April 8.

—Gerardy Perez Garcia, reckless endangerment; continued to May 10.

—Joseph Michael Grimme, felony possession of meth with intent, tampering with evidence, domestic assault, violation of an order of protection, failure to render aid at an injury crash and driving on a revoked license; continued to May 10.

—Baylee Claire Hawn, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a Schedule III drug with intent and criminal impersonation; continued to May 10.

—Kiley Lewis Kausner, felony possession of meth with intent; continued to May 10.

—Carl Richard Matthews, introducing contraband into a penal institution; continued to May 10.

—Keith Austin Morgan, felony possession of meth with intent and one case in boundover status; continued to April 8 for motion hearing and May 10.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, felony possession of meth with intent; continued to May 10.

—Rodrigo Domingo Perez, forgery and identity theft; continued to May 13.

—Christian Gavin Radford, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000; Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Radford because of a conflict with the Public Defender's Office and continued to May 10.

—John Dempsey Rector, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000; continued to April 8.

—Jose Luis Rodriguez, felony possession of meth with intent; continued to May 10.

—Daniel Joseph Schultz, driving under the influence; continued to May 10.

—David Edward Seickendick, possession of a weapon by a felon, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession of meth; bond reduced from $100,000 to $10,000 because of medical issues and continued to May 6.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and falsifying a drug test; continued to May 10.

—Travis John Stowers, two counts of felony possession of meth, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, possession of a legend drug, tampering with evidence, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to April 8.

—Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape; continued to May 10.

—Michael S. Tomes, fourth offense driving under the influence and evading arrest; continued to April 22.

—Steven Michael Thompkins, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000; continued to April 8.

—Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence; continued to May 10.

—Alicia Dawn Turner, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500; continued to May 10.

—Kelly Michelle Young, burglary and possession of burglary tools; continued to April 22.

Motions/hearings

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape; trial date set with no motions heard.

—Brandy Lynn Peebles, probation violations and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000; sentence modified placing Peebles under house arrest supervision of community corrections for leaving a treatment recovery program.

—Billy Joe Wannyn, first-degree murder and aggravated robbery; motion hearing continued to April 22 and trial set for April 28.

Report with attorney

—Christopher Jacques Baird, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, aggravated assault and domestic assault; continued to April 22.

—Brian Edward Elmore, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500; continued to April 22 at which time Elmore is to return to court with an attorney.

—Deon Maurice Garrett, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent; continued to May 10.

—Matthew Lewis Grant, felony possession of meth with intent; continued to April 22 at which time Grant is to return to court with an attorney.

—Anthony Lowell Harden, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent; continued to May 10 at which time Harden is to return to court with an attorney.

—Antonia Maxine Perkins, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, reckless endangerment and evading arrest; continued to May 10 at which time Perkins is to return to court with an attorney.

Probation violations

—Jennifer Deann Avans, pled guilty to a probation violation of not reporting and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Tassie Kay Herron, pled guilty to probation violations of absconding and failing a drug test and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75% with probation terminated at the end of time served in jail.

—Tristan Monroe King, probation violation hearing; James Hargis appointed to represent King and continued to April 8.

—Joseph Lee Manning, probation violation hearing continued to April 8.

—Cherie Lynn Reid, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of her sentence.

—Destiny Mae Switzer, probation violation warrant dropped.

—Kenneth Andrew Toebbe, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Toebbe and probation violation hearing continued to April 8.

—Stern Able Stevens, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of absconding and is to serve the balance of an 18-month sentence.

—Joseph Weslyn Warren, pled guilty to a probation violation of failure to report and agreed to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Addison Paige Woody, pled guilty to a probation violation of refusing to take a drug screen and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

