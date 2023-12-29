Persistent thief linked to break-ins at 9 different Macon businesses, Bibb sheriff says

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Atlanta man Thursday for allegedly trying to break into nine Macon businesses, according to a news release.

Deputies arrested James Darrell Essick, 53, and charged him with theft and eight counts of burglary, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation began after a break-in was reported at Macon Wings on Northside Drive near Forest Hill at about 2 a.m. Thursday, the press release read. A video of the burglary attempt apparently showed Essick and his car at the business.

Deputies found Essick on the 2000 block of Bowman Road and arrested him, but that wasn’t the end of it — investigators later discovered that he was linked to eight different burglaries, plus another attempted burglary, spanning back to Dec. 23.

Essick first allegedly broke into Jersey Mike’s in north Macon on Saturday, Dec. 23, then stole from the tip jar of Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Christmas Eve before allegedly breaking into the restaurant Dec. 25.

Essick is also accused of breaking into the HypeWing restaurant on Zebulon Road before attempting to burglarize B. Monroe salon in Macon on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The biggest string of burglaries came Thursday before Essick’s arrest. Investigators accused him of breaking into the restaurants Fried Green Tomatoes, Wagers Grill and Bar, Jimmy Johns and a Sherwin Williams, in addition to Macon Wings that day, according to the news release.

Essick was also wanted in Cobb and Fulton counties, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.