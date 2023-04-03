Person accidentally shoots self at Quinlan party

Apr. 3—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident early Sunday morning in which the shooter ended up being the victim.

The office released a statement indicating that at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded call in the 2500 block of Private Road 2410 in Quinlan in regard to a shooting at a party. Upon arriving, it was determined that the shooter, who was injured, had already left the scene.

The host of the party told deputies that they were trying to get unwanted guests to disperse from the party and the shooter got angry, displayed a handgun, and began firing into the air.

According to witnesses, the shooter was attempting to put the handgun in his pocket when it discharged, and he shot himself in the leg.

It was also stated that the shooter had threatened guests at the party while displaying the handgun.

The shooter was taken to the hospital by friends to be treated for injuries. Hunt County Sheriff's investigators processed the scene and there is an ongoing investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Terry Jones cautioned against sharing information about private parties or events on social media. Sharing this information could result in unwelcomed and unpleasant people showing up to your home or establishment, the sheriff warned.