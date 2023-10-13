Person accidentally shoots themself at CMPD training academy

Someone shot themself accidentally at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Academy Friday, police confirmed to Channel 9.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at the academy, which is on Shopton Road West.

Police said the person’s injuries weren’t serious.

Authorities did not specify who the person was or what led up to the shooting.

