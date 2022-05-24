Person accused of stealing car wrecks it in an attempt to hit police officer

A person was taken into custody after driving away from police in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Marietta police were notified of a stolen vehicle just before 8 a.m. in the southeast area of the city. Officers said they tried to stop the driver, but they sped away.

Police said they did not follow or chase the suspect.

Police said the car drove “erratically” in another direction, attempting to hit a parked officer in a marked patrol car.

The suspect missed the patrol car and wrecked into a different parked car. That’s when police went after the suspect and the driver of the stolen vehicle surrendered.

In a video from Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields, you can see several police cars on the scene.

#BREAKING End of police chase in Marietta on Allgood Rd at Cobb Pkwy I front of Quick Trip. Allgood Rd/nb is currently blocked. Stay with @WSBTraffic for updates! @wsbtv #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/voubOqyZRG — Mike Shields WSB (@MikeShieldsWSB) May 24, 2022

Metro ambulance reported no visible injuries to anyone involved.

Police said the suspect was refusing to cooperate and taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center to be fingerprinted, identified and ultimately charged.

Police have not released their name.

