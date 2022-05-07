Person 'actively shooting at police' near Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock police say

The Round Rock Police Department are responding to an armed individual in the area of Old Settlers Blvd and Sam Bass Road.
Round Rock police were responding Saturday afternoon to what they described as an armed individual in the area of Old Settlers Boulevard and Sam Bass Road.

"The individual is actively shooting at police" officers, according to a tweet from the Police Department sent shortly after 1 p.m.

Round Rock police said people should avoid the area, and anyone in the vicinity should shelter in place.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

