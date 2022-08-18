Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say

One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of State Road 19 in Dona Vista. Deputies were told that a suspect, described only as a Black male, entered the place and fired shots.

READ: Miami-Dade police officer dies days after shootout, officials say

When deputies arrived, they were told one person has been shot. The victim was flown to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

READ: Police: Women living ‘off the grid’ in Alabama behind kidnapping, shooting that killed UCF student

Check back later for more details.

READ: Police: Gas thief used special device in pump to siphon nearly $1k in diesel from Orlando Wawa

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.