Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say
One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of State Road 19 in Dona Vista. Deputies were told that a suspect, described only as a Black male, entered the place and fired shots.
When deputies arrived, they were told one person has been shot. The victim was flown to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.
See a map of the scene below:
