A person armed with a knife was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer in Pine River, state Department of Justice says

PINE RIVER – A law enforcement officer fatally shot a person armed with a knife Friday morning in the Town of Pine River, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at about 6:33 a.m. Friday for a person with a knife in a home on Shady Lane Avenue, according to a DOJ news release.

Upon arrival at the residence, law enforcement encountered and shot the armed person. It is not clear if more than one officer fired their weapon.

Police and emergency medical services attempted lifesaving efforts, but the person died of their injuries at the home, the news release said.

No sheriff's deputies were injured in the incident, according to the news release, and the responding officers have been placed on administrative assignment, according to the department's policy.

The investigation is led by the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, the Merrill Police Department, the Wausau Police Department and the state DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Armed person fatally shot by sheriff deputy in Town of Pine River home