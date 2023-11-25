Person arrested after $23,000 Louis Vuitton purse shoplifted from Bellevue store

Police responded to a reported theft of a $23,0000 purse from the Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue Friday afternoon, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a retail theft call in the 11000 block of Northeast 8th Street.

When officers arrived, the suspect was apprehended and booked on charges of retail theft.

In October, Bellevue police announced they were taking action to combat retail theft in the holiday season.

“We have seen some of these individuals go to great lengths to commit these types of crimes, to include resorting to physical violence and making threats,” Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley said in a news release. “The Bellevue Police Department will have ZERO tolerance for this type of behavior, and if you’re caught shoplifting in Bellevue you can expect to meet one of our Officers.”