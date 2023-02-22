Person arrested for allegedly starting Boston fire that left 8 people homeless

A person has been arrested after allegedly starting the fire in Boston that left 8 residents homeless Saturday night.

The two-alarm fire that engulfed the upper floors of the Blue Hill Avenue home and caused damages estimated at $1 million dollars was intentionally started, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The Boston Fire Investigation Unit has determined the the 2 Alarm Fire last Saturday night at 1553 Blue Hill Ave. that left 8 residents homeless ,was intentionally set. A person has been arrested and charged in this case. pic.twitter.com/3L38IBVAKp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 22, 2023

One person was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Red Cross assisted the eight people that were displaced.

The identity of the arrested individual has not been released. Boston 25 News has reached out to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office for more information.

