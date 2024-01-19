Person arrested in connection to dead body found inside box at Gulfport home, police say

One person was arrested after detectives descended on a Gulfport home Thursday to respond to missing person call and instead found a dead body, Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason Ducre said Friday morning.

Ducre did not release the name or charges that person faces because police say it would compromise the case. Those details will likely be announced Monday, Ducre said.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer was still working to identify the deceased person Friday morning.

It is unclear if the body found is the same person police said was first reported missing Dec. 22. That will also likely remain unknown until Monday, after an autopsy, Ducre said.

And on Friday, the death was still shrouded in mysteries, like why the body was inside what police have called a wooden “makeshift box,” why the box was filled with junk and why police found it on the ground, as Switzer put it, “like a coffin.”

Police called the case a “suspicious death” on Thursday. Much remains unclear, including the identity of the missing person, whether that was the same person who died and how all those details led to the body’s discovery on a quiet street of the Mississippi Coast.

What police have said is this: They were called to a home at 16th Avenue and 22nd Street in Gulfport about 10 a.m. Thursday after a family called about a person who was first reported missing Dec. 22. A detective went to look for that person, but noticed discrepancies in the story. “Some stuff just didn’t add up,” Ducre said Friday morning, so police searched the house where the missing person lived and found a body inside.

The body was covered in clothes and “junk” in a box that was so large police had to cut out part of a wall because it would not fit through the door, Switzer and Ducre said. They chose to not disturb evidence and brought the box and body to the crime lab together, Switzer said. Police also found several similar boxes around the home and under the carport, Ducre said.

Police had detained and questioned one person Thursday afternoon and made an arrest by Friday morning, Ducre said.

Detectives also finished combing through what Ducre called a “crime scene” by Friday morning.