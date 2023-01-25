Person arrested in connection with Maitland robbery, police say

One person was arrested after a robbery in Maitland Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened near Lake Lilly Park. A Maitland police officer saw the suspect driving near the area and attempted to stop their vehicle, but the vehicle fled, according to a news release.

The suspect vehicle then crashed into another vehicle on I-4, then the driver ran away from the scene

With the help of other agencies, the driver of the suspect vehicle was located.

No injuries were reported, and all roads have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to call 407-539-6262. Anonymous tips can be submitted to tips@maitlandpd.org or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

See a map of the scene below:

