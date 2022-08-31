Person arrested in connection with shooting on Cameo Drive

Aug. 30—WILLIMANTIC — One individual was arrested in connection with a shooting and accident on Cameo Drive Friday afternoon, with more arrests expected.

According to Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak, officers responded about 3: 30 p. m. to the area of Village Heights Apartments on Cameo Drive.

Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said the incident happened at 80 Cameo Drive.

Police said after the shooting, a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a car leaving the scene. Solak said that individual was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

He said officers also determined that there was a "crime scene" on the northwest side of Cameo Drive.

"One arrest was made at the scene on Friday but more arrests are expected," Solak said on Monday. As of presstime, police had not released information about the arrested individual.

According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, two pedestrians were injured after being hit by a car in the parking lot at the apartment complex.

He said both of the patients live in the area of Cameo Drive.

Scrivener said in his report that it's possible those individuals were involved in an altercation. He said firefighters transported a 21 year-old male with "minor to moderate" injuries to Windham Community Memorial Hospital.

Scrivener reported that it's possible that the man fell on the stairs into his house after being hit by the car. Scrivener reported that Willimantic firefighters also transported a second patient, a 69 year- old male, to Hartford Hospital with " possibly severe" injuries after being pulled under the vehicle that hit him.

He said that man received advanced life support.

According to Scrivener, Windham Hospital paramedics were requested for both patients, but only one was available. In a press release issued late Friday night, Solak wrote that a "vehicle of interest" was located near the intersection of Cameo and Cantor drives.

Members of the Willimantic Police Detective Division and Willimantic Police Accident Reconstruction Team were handling the investigation.

"It's still under investigation," Solak said Monday.

He wrote in the press release that the incident appears to be " isolated in nature" and it was believed that there weren't any "additional threats." Police put crime scene tape up at the scene.

Many neighbors watched at the scene while the investigation was underway.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the police department's detective division at 860-465-3135.

