Person arrested by EPISD police after weapon found in backpack at Chapin High School

A person was taken into custody Wednesday at Chapin High School after a weapon was found in a backpack, officials said.

Chapin High School campus patrol officers were conducting an investigation Wednesday into a "disciplinary matter" when officers confiscated a backpack, El Paso Independent School District officials said.

Officers found a weapon in the backpack.

EPISD officials didn't release information on what type of weapon was found nor if the backpack belonged to a student.

A person was taken into custody by El Paso Independent School District Police Department officers, officials said. The name of the person also was not released.

"Appropriate disciplinary procedures will follow in accordance with district policy," EPISD officials said in a statement. "The Chapin campus is safe and there is no danger to students or staff at this time."

