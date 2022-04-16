Person arrested after shots fired, standoff at Parkland apartments

An investigation is underway after shots were fired and a person was arrested at a Parkland apartments complex on Friday night.

Pierce County deputies were called at 8 p.m. to the Byrn Mar Village Apartments, located at 1721 S. 82nd Street, for a report of child abuse in progress.

Deputies arrived at the scene at 8:05 p.m. and six minutes later, they said shots were fired.

No deputies were injured.

Deputies said the suspect remained holed up in an apartment and they tried to get the person to surrender but that did not happen until 9:28 p.m.

Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. with the sheriff’s department told KIRO that it was a deputy-involved shooting but stopped short of giving a detailed account of what occurred.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team was called to investigate.