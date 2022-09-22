Person arrested after stealing police cruiser in Lakewood

A person was arrested after stealing an officer’s patrol vehicle on Wednesday night, Lakewood police said.

Authorities said while officers were on a call in the 9800 block of Veterans Driver, a person got into an unlocked and running patrol vehicle and drove off.

Police tracked the patrol vehicle to northbound Interstate 5, just south of South 72nd Street in Tacoma, and pulled it over and arrested the person.

Law enforcement said no damage was caused to the car and no weapons were inside.

The suspected will be booked into jail.

The investigation is ongoing.