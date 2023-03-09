Person arrested after trying to obtain prescription with fraudulent credentials

Mar. 8—COLFAX — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a charge of prescription fraud, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.

The name of the person arrested and where the arrest occurred weren't provided by the sheriff's office.

The case started earlier Tuesday when a person called a pharmacy in the area and ordered a prescription for a narcotic, using the name of a Spokane area physician and the physician's Drug Enforcement Administration number.

The pharmacist who took the call decided to check the validity of the request. The pharmacist learned the physician's DEA number had been compromised over the past few days at pharmacies throughout the region and that the prescription was invalid, according to the news release.

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office identified at least two pharmacies in Whitman County where the same DEA number was used fraudulently to obtain or attempt to obtain controlled substances. A second individual is also believed to be involved and will likely be facing similar charges, according to the news release.

The DEA will follow up on the investigation, according to the news release.