Person arrested in Williams in connection to forged prescription

Jul. 17—One person has been arrested in connection to a forged prescription at a Williams pharmacy.

Williams Police Lieutenant Chris Miller said his department was contacted by a pharmacist at Fouch And Sons Pharmacy on Tuesday regarding a prescription they received via fax.

"Upon receiving the prescription, the pharmacist phoned the doctor listed on the prescription and learned that it was forged and the doctor did not prescribe the medication," said Miller.

The pharmacist phoned the Williams Police Department to report the forged prescription but before officers could respond an individual phoned the pharmacy to inform them that someone was on their way to pick up the prescription.

Miller said WPD officers waited in the area until the person arrived to pick up the prescription and at approximately 1:30 p.m., 21-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Taquez Worsham entered the pharmacy and paid for the counterfeit prescription.

Worsham was arrested without incident and charged with burglary and forgery of a narcotic prescription. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.