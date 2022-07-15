Person attacked with ax near Keystone Heights schools, suspect taken into custody

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it has a man in custody after deputies say he attacked someone with an ax near two Keystone Heights schools.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of SW Peach Street after getting a 911 call about the assault.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after a perimeter was set up in the area, which is about a quarter-mile from Keystone Heights High School and 450 feet from Keystone Heights Elementary School.

Keystone Heights Elementary School was on lockdown at one point during the search, but no students were present at the school, CCSO said.

CCSO has not yet identified the suspect, but when searching for him, deputies described him as a white male with brown hair pulled in a pony tail, is 5′10″ and weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jean cutoff shorts and no shirt.

CCSO said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said the incident was an isolated, as the victim and suspect knew each other, and there is no further threat to the public.

