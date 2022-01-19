Person Attempts To Open Door Of Moving Car At Aldi's: Blotter

BUFFALO GROVE, IL — The following information comes from the Buffalo Grove Police Department (except when noted) and court records as a record of incidents reported to police and those arrested on criminal charges, which represent accusations by the state that are often dropped or reduced.

Updated information may be available from the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court. Everyone arrested is presumed to be innocent unless found guilty in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

ARRESTS

DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED LICENSE

Ralph T. Hackney, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, is accused of driving on a revoked license, and was arrested Jan. 18.

LAST WEEK: Ice Skating Parent Gets In Verbal Altercation Over COVID

INCIDENTS

CUSTOMER/MANAGEMENT DISPUTE

A manager of a business in the 350 block of McHenry Road reported at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 13, a customer wasn't happy with a request for them to leave and refused to. Upon arrival, police found the customer, who appeared to be intoxicated, crying and upset that they were asked to leave. They calmed down and did get a ride home.

PUBLIC COMPLAINT/DISPUTE

A person called 911 at 5 p.m. Jan. 12 to report they had been in an argument with someone they didn't know in the parking lot of Aldi's, 1200 block of W. Dundee Road. The person said when they tried to open the door to their car, the other person opened their car door at the same time. The doors made contact. The caller said the other driver called them a derogatory word.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

A person called 911 at 7:29 p.m. Jan. 13, to report someone attempted to open their car door while they were driving through the parking lot at Garden Fresh Market, 700 block of S. Buffalo Grove Road. The suspect left in an unknown direction. The person said they didn't know what the subject wanted or if they mistook their vehicle for someone else's.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS

A person reported at 10:23 a.m. Jan. 14, someone removed the catalytic converter from their car during the overnight hours while parked in the 0-100 block of Villa Verde Drive.

This article originally appeared on the Buffalo Grove Patch